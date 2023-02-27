The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Family's presence during medical rounds can be detrimental - Israeli study

Medical researchers have noticed a decline in patient health, correlating with a family's presence at rounds.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 20:01

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 20:04
The coronavirus ICU at Galilee Medical Center (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The coronavirus ICU at Galilee Medical Center
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Medical and nursing school students are regularly instructed that communicating with patients’ families is important if they want to understand the person’s background and medical history, as well as their loved ones’ involvement and feelings toward prognosis.

But an internal medicine team at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer and Tel Aviv University’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine has cast doubt on the practice of allowing family members to accompany medical staffers on their rounds when visiting the patient. Writing in the latest issue of the Israel Medical Association Journal (IMAJ), Drs. Maya Yakir, Adi Brom, Amitai Segev, and Gad Segal say that this can lead to worse clinical outcomes.

“One approach that facilitates the improvement of this communication is the assimilation of family-centered rounds into the daily routine of the internal medicine department,” they wrote. But data on any benefits from this are very rare. Previous studies have shown that 85% to 100% of families actually preferred that when given the opportunity, they would like to be with the medical staff during rounds at their loved one’s bedside.

A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

Emergency staffers did not support family involvement in all cases

Studies have shown that most emergency department staffers opposed family presence during resuscitation, mostly due to worries about being criticized by the family, being exposed to lawsuits and fear of hurting their feelings.

The Sheba team looked at all patients admitted for three to seven days – the average stay in the internal medicine departments during one year. One group had no family members present at rounds; another had them present at up to three-quarters of doctors’ visits and the third who were there during more than 75% of rounds. They looked at mortality rates, re-hospitalization, personal status of family members and more.

The team found that increased family member attendance was associated with negative clinical outcomes and higher long-term death rates, as well as the likelihood that the patients had to return to the hospital ward later. It was even linked to an increased incidence of delirium events in the hospital.

“The present findings do not demonstrate a definitive causal relationship between family member attendance and prognosis,” they concluded, “but at the present time, our results do not give reasons to encourage such attendance.”



Tags health hospital israeli hospitals Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by