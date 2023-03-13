The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Stressed a lot? It may increase your risk of Alzheimer's

Permanent anxiety and stress can have all kinds of negative effects on the brain and even increase the risk of getting Alzheimer's.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 00:49
Anxiety (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Anxiety (illustrative).
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A recently published study indicates the negative effects of anxiety on the brain, which increase the risk of strokes and cardiac events.

A persistent feeling of stress may also increase the risk of getting Alzheimer's in old age, according to a study recently published in the Alzheimer's Research Laboratory, at the University of Alabama in the United States.

A survey asking about stress levels

“Stress is associated with accelerated aging.”

Study

The study is based on a survey involving 24,000 adults, who talked about the levels of stress and anxiety they experienced throughout their lives.

The researchers found that people who reported high levels of anxiety had a 37% increased risk of developing Alzheimer's.

"Stress is associated with accelerated aging," the study states.

How can you manage high levels of stress in your day-to-day life? (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS) How can you manage high levels of stress in your day-to-day life? (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

"Alongside other well-known damages, such as strokes, cardiac events and damage to the immune system."



