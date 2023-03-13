Stressed a lot? It may increase your risk of Alzheimer's

A recently published study indicates the negative effects of anxiety on the brain, which increase the risk of strokes and cardiac events.

A persistent feeling of stress may also increase the risk of getting Alzheimer's in old age, according to a study recently published in the Alzheimer's Research Laboratory, at the University of Alabama in the United States.

A survey asking about stress levels

“Stress is associated with accelerated aging.” Study

The study is based on a survey involving 24,000 adults, who talked about the levels of stress and anxiety they experienced throughout their lives.

The researchers found that people who reported high levels of anxiety had a 37% increased risk of developing Alzheimer's.

"Stress is associated with accelerated aging," the study states.

How can you manage high levels of stress in your day-to-day life? (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

"Alongside other well-known damages, such as strokes, cardiac events and damage to the immune system."