Didn't sleep well? This is what you should eat for breakfast

If you tend to not sleep well and then wake up tired without knowing how you'll get through the day, there are some really tasty things you can eat to help.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 08:31
What foods can you eat to help you feel more awake during the day (illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
We all have sleepless nights. Sometimes we're disturbed or preoccupied, yet sometimes there's no real explanation for why we're not awake and refreshed. 

One problem with a sleepless night is a lack of energy the next day. Many think that their morning coffee will wake them up and give them a shot of energy, but in practice, it will probably leave them tired and on edge.

Nutrition is a very important component that contributes to or disrupts our sleep. Some foods can really make us tired while others stimulate us. The important question is when to eat each of them so that it fits into your schedule. Here are five foods that will help you feel energetic in the morning.

Lemon

The lemon really does have health benefits. Although most cherish their morning coffee, it's recommended to try replacing it with a glass of warm water with lemon juice. 

Water with lemon cleans the body and removes toxins before you start your day, and it's an immune booster for the whole body because it's full of vitamin C. The lemon in the mixture cleans the blood and the digestive system. Lemon juice increases metabolism which helps with weight loss.

Would you swap your morning coffee for warm water with lemon? (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

Avocado

Avocado is full of healthy fat and has 14 grams of fiber, vitamins and minerals including potassium which helps prevent fatigue. 

Also, avocado is delicious and versatile, is good in salads and even shakes, and can be served at every meal.

Bananas

In 2012, researchers from the University of North Carolina decided to examine how bananas really affect one's feeling of alertness. 

The findings, published in the scientific journal PLoS One, show that this popular fruit has been proven to maintain energy among professional cyclists, and is as effective as energy drinks that some athletes consume before training. 

This is because bananas are rich in fiber, vitamin B6 and potassium - an essential mineral that helps maintain body fluids and improve alertness throughout the day.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds give the body stable energy because of the good ratio between protein, fats and fiber along with the fact that it's a whole grain. 

The high fiber content in chia seeds slows down the absorption of food and the absorption of sugars into the bloodstream and provides a feeling of fullness that prevents overeating which causes people to be very tired throughout the day.

Dark chocolate

If you eat good quality dark chocolate (70% cocoa or more) you'll put many nutrients into your body like potassium, iron, calcium, zinc and magnesium. Vitamins in cocoa include A, B1, B2, B3, C, and E which helps one's body function as well as possible. 

Thanks to the theobromine and caffeine components in cocoa, eating chocolate stimulates the body and metabolism. So before training, eating chocolate will give you a small boost.



