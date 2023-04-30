The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Women may lose up to $1.8 b. annually due to menopause - study

The study found that menopause symptoms were strongly associated with adverse work outcomes and lost productivity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 02:39
Menopause (photo credit: FLICKR)
Menopause
(photo credit: FLICKR)

American women may lose up to $1.8 billion annually due to menopause, according to a recent study by the Mayo Clinic. 

The study, which used a large community-based sample of women aged 45 to 60 years old, found that menopause symptoms were strongly associated with adverse work outcomes and lost productivity.

The study surveyed more than 4,000 individuals across four sites in the US and found that 15% of participants experienced adverse work outcomes due to menopausal symptoms.

What did the study find?

Those with severe symptoms were 16 times more likely to experience such outcomes than those with mild symptoms. Shockingly, over 1% of participants reported being laid off or quitting their jobs in the preceding six months due to the debilitating effects of menopause. 

Wooden dummy holding menopause sign (credit: FLICKR) Wooden dummy holding menopause sign (credit: FLICKR)

The estimated annual loss of $1.8 billion was based on the collected data, according to Dr. Juliana Kling, co-author of the study and chair of the Women's Health Internal Medicine division at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Women also reported feeling hesitant to bring up menopause at work due to the taboo surrounding the topic, exacerbating the psychological challenges associated with menopause. 

Many women experience debilitating physical changes while dealing with the discomfort of discussing menopause with their colleagues, especially younger or male ones.

"I've heard from women that they don't want to come across as a 'complainer' at work or they'll bring up menopause and people will roll their eyes," said Dr. Ekta Kapoor, an endocrinologist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and co-author of the study. 

Dr. Kapoor also suggested that the estimated $1.8 billion annual loss may be an underestimate. This is because the study's participants had access to healthcare insurance and treatment options to manage their symptoms, which may not be the case for many women in the US. 

Thus, the actual financial impact of menopausal symptoms on women in the workforce could be much higher than the study's conservative estimate.

The study was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, which may have impacted participants' mental or physical health and work-related circumstances. 

Additionally, the study was conducted on women receiving primary care at a large medical center, potentially underestimating the true burden of menopause symptoms and their impact on work productivity and the economy.

The researchers highlighted the critical need to improve medical treatment for women with menopause symptoms and to make the workplace environment more supportive for women going through this life stage. 

They also call for further studies to confirm these findings in more diverse populations of women and evaluate the impact of menopause symptoms on the work experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals and women with multiple medical comorbidities, financial insecurity, and limited access to healthcare.



Tags health science scientific study research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
5

Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by