The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Fast and fatal: What you should know about Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease

Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease is a severe neurodegenerative genetic condition that usually causes death within a year and is more common in Israel. Here is what you should know.

By IRIS KOL/WALLA!
Published: MAY 3, 2023 22:28
Examining the inner workings of the brain, where neurodegenerative diseases can occur (Illustrative). (photo credit: PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES.NET)
Examining the inner workings of the brain, where neurodegenerative diseases can occur (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES.NET)

Many of you have probably never heard of Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease, but it is important to be aware of this severe and fatal degenerative neurological condition.

Although Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease is rare worldwide, it is notably more common in Israel, particularly among those with Libyan ancestry.

Dr. Nurit Omar, director of the Huntington's and Creutzfeldt-Jakob's Disease Clinic at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) in Tel Aviv explains how to recognize and deal with this disease.

First, it should be noted that this is an orphan disease, and that comes with consequences.

"Rare diseases [such as Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease] are considered orphan diseases – diseases that are of less interest for researchers and pharmaceutical companies. That is very evident in this case," Omar explained, noting that Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease has a certain unique quality that has piqued research interest.

Prions (Illustrative) (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Prions (Illustrative) (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

That uniqueness has to do with the protein in the body that causes it.

"[Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease] is caused by a protein that acts like a virus or bacteria – it can infect other proteins. Until the 1960s, we thought it was just a virus. Then we realized the cause is a protein called a prion."

Nurit Omar

"[Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease] is caused by a protein that acts like a virus or bacteria – it can infect other proteins," she explained.

"Until the 1960s, we thought it was just a virus. Then we realized the cause is a protein called a prion."

A prion is a protein that has malformed, becoming abnormally folded. This change in its shape causes it to become "pathological and pathogenic – it wreaks havoc through the brain like a virus and infects other proteins, making them fold into prions. Then those proteins also become infectious."

This process where prions infect normal proteins is very quick and is what causes Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease to develop so rapidly.

"This neurodegenerative disease progresses faster than any other," Omar said. 

"Usually, from the moment symptoms appear, there is at most a year – usually less than that – before the patient dies."

How is Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease diagnosed?

The symptoms of Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease are varied. It can start with everything from behavioral changes, cognitive decline, difficulties walking and so on. All of these symptoms are by no means exclusive to Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease and can be seen in other conditions. But what makes them stand out here is how rapidly the patient's condition deteriorates.

"The disease progresses so quickly that more and more neurological deficits will manifest," Omar said. "We know how to recognize Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease because of how rapidly it develops."

But aside from that, the other factor that helps spot the disease is a family history.

"This is a very rare disease worldwide, but it isn't so rare in Israel. Here, the largest cluster of patients with the right genetics to develop this disease are those with Libyan and Tunisian ancestry," Omar said, referring to a genetic mutation that is coded to cause proteins to turn into prions.

The brain (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) The brain (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

"People who know this disease know it from the 'mad cow' epidemic – there was an outbreak in the 1990s among cattle that transferred into humans who ate them. Many people got sick and because of the disease's severity, they all died," Omar said. 

"This was also a prion disease and was a subtype of Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease, though it probably doesn't exist anymore. In Israel, we nearly only see the genetic type, related to hereditary mutation and not at all to eating meat."

Even in Israel, though, the disease is still relatively rare. Even though there are many Israelis with Libyan ancestry, only a minority actually carry the mutation.

"There are around 200 families who carry this mutation and we see several dozen cases per year," Omar said.

Most carriers will get sick and die, but there is hope on the horizon

How do you deal with a terminal disease without a cure or treatment?

According to Omar, there is still a lot that can be done. 

"You can provide comfort and you can ease the suffering of both the patient and their family, for whom the suffering may be much worse," she said. "Not only is a loved one sick with a terminal disease, but they realize they have a 50% chance of getting sick too."

She added that the vast majority of carriers will show symptoms at some point, noting that it is a dominant inherited genetic mutation.

But even though there is no way to stop Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease now, Omar stressed that "there is hope on the horizon."

First, she said, Ichilov has a new test to check for the prions in spinal fluid. So far, these tests have a 100% success rate.

Second, every person who has a family history of Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease has the right to undergo genetic counseling. This will help them learn the different possibilities and risks of having a child that doesn't carry this genetic mutation.

In addition, there is also new and promising research in the field.

"The reason Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease is of such interest to researchers today is that it is theorized that all, or at least most, degenerative disease function similarly to prion diseases," Omar said.

"There are already several drug treatments for Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease in development and one drug in particular that's already in advanced stages and is expected to undergo clinical trials in humans sometime soon."

This drug aims to change the genetic expression of the prion protein in carriers, which could hopefully prevent symptoms from manifesting.

"We are actively preparing for a cure and we have a large study in Ichilov with the family members of Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease patients as participants," Omar said. 

"We gathered these relatives to try and understand the early signs that signal the earliest developments of the disease and to know the right time to start administering treatment."



Tags health tel aviv sourasky medical center genetics Ichilov Hospital disease Brain
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
4

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by