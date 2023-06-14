The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

US researchers: Emojis can promote communications between patients and physicians

The use of emojis may be able to improve communication between patients and their medical providers.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 15:24

Updated: JUNE 14, 2023 15:30
EMOJIS: SHORTHAND forms of the digital age. (photo credit: Domingo Alvarez E/Unsplash)
EMOJIS: SHORTHAND forms of the digital age.
(photo credit: Domingo Alvarez E/Unsplash)

Users of WhatsApp, email, and social media use emojis - first presented in 1998 – almost as much as actual text. Shigetaka Kurita created graphic images as an ingenious way to incorporate images in the limited space on the screen.

Designing the first 180 – including a sad face, a key, a bomb, and an enigmatic yellow cat – for a Japanese mobile web platform, he soon found that everybody was getting into the act, especially when Apple added the official emoji keyboard to its iPhone in 2008. 

Facebook Messenger users alone send about five billion of them daily. Although many people think the word comes from “emotion,” it actually comes from the Japanese word for picture (pronounced “eh”) and letter (moji). 

Researchers at the School of Medicine at the University of California at Riverside thought that emoji could be used for healthcare communication because of their universal appeal and accessibility to diverse populations.

Also, certain health conditions such as stroke, brain injury, or vocal impairments can create substantial barriers to good communication between doctor and patient.

A universal way to communicate

Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC) Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

Writing in the journal JAMA Network Open under the title “Interpreting Emoji: A Language for Enhancing Communication in Health Care,” they make a strong case for the use of emoji to improve communication between patients and physicians.

“By promoting more effective communication between patients and care providers, as well as between clinicians themselves, a universal emoji-based language system with a common agreement of meanings can be developed,” the researchers wrote.

They noted that emoji for common medical items such as a syringe, stethoscopes and pills exist, but there is a noticeable absence of emoji to represent most organs of the body such as the intestine, liver, and kidneys, and medical equipment, such as an IV bag and weight scale.

Psychiatry and neuroscience Prof. Kendrick Davis of the School of Medicine has been designing an emoji-based measurement system for more than two years that use emoji to measure mental health in college students.“Emojis have universal appeal,” Davis said.

Simplifying complicated medical jargon

“Their use can bypass levels of education, language, and age. They open a bridge for communication. Most communication in the medical field is not purely linguistic and usually involves surveys or questionnaires – but that is where breakdowns occur.” 

Surveys are usually circulated to patients in a variety of different stages of their care, but many surveys are full of language that can introduce a barrier, he said. “This is where emoji, which are friendly and universally utilized, come into play by replacing survey language that can be hard for some patients to understand.”

His co-authors Dr. Shuhan He of Harvard Medical School and Jennifer Lee of California’s Emojination and Unicode added that “to establish a standardized set of medically relevant emoji, it is crucial for medical societies and relevant organizations to not only endorse individual emoji but also come together to agree on a comprehensive set of symbols that are universally recognized and understood.”

This barrier could be difficulty speaking while being mechanically ventilated,” Davis said. “A patient could also simply not be able to speak while receiving clinical care. Emoji can be helpful in such situations with the patient simply pointing to an emoji on a scale to indicate how they feel. Emoji can also be useful in countries where illiteracy is high.”

Using emoji, one can greatly condense the questionnaire sent out to patients. “Hopefully, this appeals to patients, leading to an increase in response rates.” He has designed more than 500 surveys and questionnaires for my medical school in the past decade and has found people don’t respond well to surveys.

“No one wants to answer pages and pages of questions, no matter how they much incentive they are given. With emoji, you can condense the content and quickly get to the point of the most pressing issues and questions.”



Tags Facebook health medicine social media emoji TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by