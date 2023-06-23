The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
What is chronic inflammation and how can you prevent it?

Chronic inflammation has been linked to a variety of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and even certain types of cancer. 

By DR. DALIT DREMAN-MEDINA/WALLA!
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 13:49
Lower back pain (illustrative). (photo credit: MARCO VERCH PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER AND SPEAKER/FLICKR)
Lower back pain (illustrative).
(photo credit: MARCO VERCH PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER AND SPEAKER/FLICKR)

Inflammation is the immune system's natural response that protects our bodies from injury and infection. However, when this response becomes chronic, it can lead to various medical problems.

In recent years, various studies have begun to point out the connection between chronic inflammation and the gut microbiome, which includes the bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi found in the gut. This shows the importance that lifestyle has in the prevention and treatment of chronic inflammation.

What is chronic inflammation?

Chronic inflammation occurs when there is a prolonged inflammatory process in the body. Unlike acute inflammation, which is a short and transient problem in response to injury or infection, chronic inflammation can last for months or even years.

It is characterized by the constant activation of the immune system, which leads to the release of inflammatory substances like cytokines and free radicals that can damage healthy tissues and organs.

Neck and back pain (illustrative). (credit: MARCO VERCH PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER AND SPEAKER/FLICKR)Neck and back pain (illustrative). (credit: MARCO VERCH PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER AND SPEAKER/FLICKR)

How is chronic inflammation related to chronic diseases?

Studies demonstrate that chronic inflammation plays a significant role in the development and progression of various chronic diseases. For instance, in heart disease, chronic inflammation can lead to the formation of arteriosclerosis, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Moreover, chronic inflammation contributes to an increase in insulin resistance, a key factor in the development of type 2 diabetes. Additionally, the chronic inflammatory process is associated with the development of autoimmune diseases, where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissues in the body.

The gut microbiome, comprising trillions of microorganisms residing in our digestive tract, has been proven to play a central role in regulating the inflammatory process. 

A healthy gut microbiome aids in maintaining a balanced immune response and preventing chronic inflammation. However, dysbiosis, an imbalance of the gut microbiome, can transform inflammation into a chronic issue. Dysbiosis arises from poor nutrition, mental stress, antibiotic use, and lack of physical activity.

The importance of lifestyle

Our lifestyle plays a major role in preventing and reducing chronic inflammation. Here are tips for prevention:

  • Balanced diet: Ensure that you consume real, unprocessed food. Stick to vegetables, fruits, eggs, fish, chicken, meat, and healthy oils like olive and avocado. Avoid processed food, sugary soft drinks, and packaged food containing unidentified ingredients.
  • Regular physical activity: Engaging in regular physical activity can reduce the inflammation process and improve overall health. Aim for 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity physical activity such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling.
  • Proper stress management: Chronic stress can worsen inflammation. Incorporate stress-relieving methods into your daily routine, such as meditation, deep breathing, yoga, exercise, and engaging in hobbies you enjoy.
  • Quality sleep: Prioritize sleep to support a healthy immune system and reduce inflammation. Aim to sleep at least seven to nine hours every night, and relax or meditate before bedtime.
  • Maintain a healthy weight: This reduces the burden on the body and decreases inflammation, so ensure that you eat healthily and exercise regularly.


