The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Playing with preschoolers could improve the mental wellbeing of retirement-home residents

A new study shows that interactions between children and the elderly can improve the mental health of senior citizens.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 10, 2023 12:55
Senior woman hugging a young child (photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
Senior woman hugging a young child
(photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

Channel 11 TV has been running a series called “80 and Four” that – with the assistance of professionals in geriatrics, psychology and early childhood – brings together preschoolers with octogenarians and nonagenarians. The results have been not only heartwarming as they play, sing, dance and learn together but also life changing, raising the older people’s spirits, reducing anxiety and depression and strengthening them physically.

Now, a study of older women in a South African retirement home links interactions with greater sense of belonging, purpose when the two age groups interact. 

Elizabeth Jane Earl and Debbie Marais of Stellenbosch University in the heart of the Western Cape winelands present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE under the title “The experience of intergenerational interactions and their influence on the mental health of older people living in residential care.”

The mental health of an increasing aging population is an important part of healthcare, they wrote. “Research has explored means to enrich the lives of older adults living in residential settings... This is a cross-sectional, qualitative study with a quantitative component. It looks at common mental health conditions in residential-living older adults in and describes their experiences of intergenerational interactions with playschool children.”

The elderly – facing challenges like changing roles, reduced physical capabilities and some loss of independence in retirement homes – may be vulnerable to common mental health conditions in addition to age-related health problems. Studies suggest that, although physical health is quite well cared for in retirement homes, social and mental health receive less attention, so there seems to be a high prevalence of undiagnosed, untreated psychological problems in retirement homes.

Senior woman playing a game with children (credit: PEXELS)Senior woman playing a game with children (credit: PEXELS)

Elderly mental health

Participants completed a questionnaire which included the Geriatric Depression Scale and Geriatric Anxiety Scale and a semi-structured interview. Anxiety and depression were common in the sample with limited awareness of non-pharmacological therapy available at the facility. 

The intergenerational interactions were experienced positively with emerging themes of belonging, sense of purpose, reminiscence and positive affective experiences but influenced by participants preconceptions of children. The study concludes that intergenerational interactions may serve as adjunctive therapy in managing common mental health conditions in residential-living older adults. 

Prior research suggests that common mental health conditions are often undiagnosed and untreated in retirement homes. Standard treatment for such conditions typically involves a combination of medication and non-pharmacological interventions. Some evidence suggests that programs enabling older adults to interact regularly with preschoolers may boost mental health, but most of that research has been conducted outside of retirement homes.

To deepen understanding of potential benefits of intergenerational interactions, Earl and Marais conducted a study at a retirement home in where residents can interact regularly with children who attend an onsite preschool. Activities include playing games, doing puzzles reading, or singing with the children.

 The researchers invited residents to complete a questionnaire evaluating their anxiety and depression levels and asking them to describe their experiences with the children. Ten women participated, with four screening as possibly having anxiety, depression or both.

Overall, the participants reported positive experiences with the children. Analysis of their responses suggested that the interactions promoted a sense of belonging and purpose, fond recollection of their own childhood and positive effects on mood and emotions. 

 On the basis of these findings, the researchers concluded that “intergenerational interaction programs have the potential to help manage common mental health conditions for retirement-home residents.” They outline recommendations for implementing such programs and call for larger studies to further explore the potential benefits.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by