The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Feline infectious outbreak in Cyprus raises concerns for UK cats

FIP is caused by FCoV, which is highly contagious and primarily transmitted through feces.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 16, 2023 05:02
A cat in a basket (Illustrative) (photo credit: Vadim B/Pexels)
A cat in a basket (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Vadim B/Pexels)

An outbreak of feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), a deadly form of feline coronavirus, in Cyprus has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of cats, according to Sky News.

The situation has prompted experts to warn that if the outbreak were to reach the UK, it could have catastrophic consequences. Dinos Ayiomamitis, head of Cats PAWS Cyprus, revealed that approximately 300,000 cats, both domestic and stray, have succumbed to FIP since January on the island.

The strong connection between Cyprus and the UK, with expatriates frequently traveling between the two regions and rehoming cats, has raised concerns about the potential spread of the disease. 

FIP is caused by feline coronavirus (FCoV), which is highly contagious and primarily transmitted through feces. While most cats infected with FCoV display mild symptoms or none at all, some cases result in FIP, a fatal condition.

What do veterinary experts have to say in the matter?

Artemis, a kitten formerly living on the streets, is now in a loving home. (credit: Shira Silkoff)Artemis, a kitten formerly living on the streets, is now in a loving home. (credit: Shira Silkoff)

Dr. Jo Lewis, a feline veterinary surgeon, explained that infection rates are higher among cats in close quarters, such as catteries and rescue centers, where they share toileting facilities. 

However, the virus can also be transmitted mechanically through grooming brushes, cat litter scoops, and even human contact. This may explain why indoor-only cats in Cyprus have been affected.

Dr. Nathalie Dowgray, head of the International Society of Feline Medicine, expressed great concern over the outbreak, especially for stray cats and those unable to receive treatment. 

The likelihood of a cat developing FIP depends on the presence of specific mutations, the viral load, and the individual cat's immune system.

FIP is challenging to diagnose, but affected cats often exhibit symptoms such as fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite. There are two types of FIP: wet FIP, characterized by fluid accumulation in the abdomen or chest, and dry FIP, which involves fewer fluid build-ups but may manifest as a poor appetite, high temperature, and vision problems. Young cats between three months and two years old are more susceptible to developing FIP.

The high prevalence of cats in Cyprus, where strays are abundant and live in close proximity, contributes to the increased transmission and mutation of the virus. Crowded shelters can elevate stress levels, making cats more vulnerable to FIP.

Although FIP typically affects around 1% of the cat population, the outbreak in Cyprus has seen a much higher rate, with up to 40-50% of cats developing the disease.  Experts have raised concerns about a particularly severe FCoV mutation observed in Cyprus.

Dr. Lewis emphasized the potential catastrophic consequences if the outbreak were to reach the UK. Given the historical ties between Cyprus and the UK, including significant travel and cat rehoming, the risk to British cats is significant. 

To mitigate this risk, screening of cats leaving Cyprus and nearby affected countries should be conducted, including examination and blood testing for FCoV antibody levels.

FIP does not pose a risk to humans as they cannot contract feline coronavirus. While treatment options for FIP were previously limited, recent developments, such as remdesivir injections used for COVID-19 in humans and the oral tablet GS-441524, have shown promise. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by