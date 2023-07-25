The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Restoring gut health may slow HIV progression to AIDS - study

The study suggests that restoring and improving gut health could be the key to slowing HIV progression to AIDS.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 25, 2023 02:47
HIV (illustrative). (photo credit: NIAID/FLICKR)
HIV (illustrative).
(photo credit: NIAID/FLICKR)

A groundbreaking study conducted by infectious diseases scientists at the University of Pittsburg has uncovered a potential breakthrough in HIV/AIDS research.

The study, published in the journal JCI Insight, suggests that restoring and improving gut health could be the key to slowing HIV progression to AIDS.

The research, performed with simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV), challenged the conventional approach of solely targeting systemic immune activation and inflammation to control disease progression and associated health issues.

Instead, the study proposes that treatments should focus on healing the gut, which is an immediate target of HIV infection.

Lead author Cristian Apetrei, MD, PhD, a professor of infectious diseases at Pitt's School of Medicine, explains: "Every study so far targeting systemic inflammation by addressing immune activation has very short-lived results. Upon reflection, we realized those results told us something very important: Inflammation generated by the virus damaging the intestinal lining is driven by a separate mechanism from immune activation. We just had to prove it."

A student makes an AIDS red ribbon during a World AIDS Day event in Beijing, December 1, 2010 (credit: JASON LEE / REUTERS)A student makes an AIDS red ribbon during a World AIDS Day event in Beijing, December 1, 2010 (credit: JASON LEE / REUTERS)

HIV hijacks immune cells

HIV infection is characterized by the hijacking of immune cells called "helper T cells" to replicate the virus. While efforts have centered around treamtents to stop this replication process, virus suppression alone only calmed immune activation and inflammation but failed to restore them to pre-infection levels.

The gut's role in HIV progression has been known for a quarter of a century. Within weeks of infection, the virus depletes the majority of immune cells in the intestines, resulting in damage to the intestinal lining and the release of gut flora into the bloodstream. 

Individuals with the fastest progressing HIV exhibit less healthy gut microbiomes and more intestinal lesions.

It was previously believed that controlling disease progression involved calming immune activation and halting HIV replication, with gut health being of lesser importance. 

However, the recent study with African green monkeys infected with SIV revealed that intestinal dysfunction is the primary factor driving systemic inflammation and disease progression. 

Ivona Pandrea, professor of pathology at Pitt Medicine and senior author of the study, emphasized the need for therapies aimed at preserving gut integrity to prevent accelerated aging, comorbidities, and premature death in people living with HIV. 

"The issue is that we don't yet all the mechanisms responsible for gut famage in HIV infection," Pandrea said. "We plan to test the role of these pathways in vivo."



Related Tags
HIV
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
4

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
5

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by