The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Ninth grader saved from blindness at Sourasky

A routine eye test at school uncovered a congenital condition that could have blinded him but instead led to a successful operation that saved his sight.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 15:25
Eyal Mordechai Ben-Hamu and Dr. Shulamit Schwartz (photo credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center)
Eyal Mordechai Ben-Hamu and Dr. Shulamit Schwartz
(photo credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center)

Eyal Mordechai Ben-Hamu, a 15-year-old pupil in eighth grade underwent a routine eye examination at his school before classes ended in June. A few days later, the school examiner called his parents to inform them that vision in his left eye was not normal and that he was on the verge of blindness.

His mother Riki recalled that she was very surprised to hear the news. “Eyal never complained about vision problems, and this was new for him too.”

The worried parents immediately turned to Dr. Shulamit Schwartz, the director of the advanced technologies unit for retina surgery in the ophthalmology department at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. After a series of tests, Eyal was diagnosed with a hole in the optic nerve (optic pit maculopathy or optic disc pit maculopathy, ODP) that caused spinal fluid to pass into and under the retina.

ODP is defined by the concentration of intraretinal and subretinal fluid at the area of macula – the round area at the center of the retina at the back of the eyeball that is vital for vision. Despite the advances in the imaging of the fundus, the origin of the fluid remains unknown and the exact pathogenesis of the maculopathy is not fully understood, but it is believed to arise from the failure of fetal fissure closure in embryogenesis. 

Schwartz explained that “with more fluid accumulating in and under the retina over time, the visual function decreases, and in 80% of cases. it leads to blindness. This is a congenital, non-hereditary disease, with a prevalence of one in 10,000, and usually the damage will be in one eye only.”

Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Complex retinal surgery

To cure Eyal’s problem and prevent the deterioration in his eye, he had to undergo a complex and challenging operation. “I chose retinal surgery using a special technique that was specifically adapted to the findings of our examination of his eye,” said Schwartz.

“In the surgery, a ‘plug’ of an inner retinal layer was inserted that was brought to the spot to close the hole without the possibility of additional fluid passing into the retina.”

The surgery was a great success, and this week, Eyal returned for a check-up here at the eye clinic. Schwartz saw that all the fluid in and under the retina had been absorbed and that Eyal could see perfectly.

Vision-screening tests in the schools are carried out in the first and eighth grades to identify children with vision disorders as early as possible so they can get effective ophthalmological treatment to improve vision,” Schwartz stressed. “Luckily for Eyal, thanks to the vision test he had at school, we were able to save his vision from irreversible damage.” 

“I did the test at school like everyone else and I didn't think there was a problem at all. I could see well and felt good. I’ve had an anxious time since then, but fortunately, everything is behind me and I’m starting the 9th grade with excellent eyesight and already dreaming of significant military service with a high profile.” 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by