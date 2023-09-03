The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Ultra-Orthodox-oriented hospital signs deal with Chinese medical centers

Hospital with catchment area with 500,000 Israelis to help 20 million in China.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 16:13

Updated: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 16:46
Officials from Chinese hospitals and Netanya's Laniado Hospital. (photo credit: LANIADO HOSPITAL)
Officials from Chinese hospitals and Netanya's Laniado Hospital.
(photo credit: LANIADO HOSPITAL)

A strategic cooperation agreement, reportedly for the study of gynecology and pelvic floor health, has been signed between Laniado Hospital in Netanya and two hospitals in Yangzhou Province, China.

The two hospitals, NJPH and HFPH, reportedly serve about 20 million residents in Yangzhou province. A Chinese delegation to Israel, which included the presidents of the two hospitals as well as department managers and personnel, was received by Laniado’s management, headed by its director-general Nadav Chen; medical director Prof. Zvi Shimoni; the director of the pelvic-floor unit Prof. Mark Beer Gabel; the director of the gynecology and obstetrics department Dr. Yael Melamed Yekel; and other department managers.

The strategic cooperation agreement was signed on behalf of the Chinese delegation by Xu Daoling, president of NJPH Hospital, and Xu Keping, president of HFPH Hospital.

What are pelvic floor muscles?

Beer Gabel, who initiated the strategic cooperation agreement, has an international reputation in his field and often goes to China to share his extensive knowledge with colleagues in the fields of gynecology, surgery, and more. The cooperation agreement deals with a wide range of issues including exchanges of clinical delegations and knowledge sharing. The agreement will promote cooperation that will benefit the health and well-being of millions of Chinese citizens, as well as that of some 500,000 residents of Netanya and the Sharon region.

Members of the Chinese delegation toured obstetric emergency and delivery rooms and were interested in clinical procedures. The Chinese parliament will soon allow couples to have three children. At present, they can have a maximum of two, but the decline in the birth rate is leading to a change in the law. The predicted increased birth rate in China is leading to greater attention being placed on women’s health and on pelvic health specifically.

Prof. Mark Beer Gabel (middle) with the two Chinese hospital directors. (credit: LANIADO HOSPITAL) Prof. Mark Beer Gabel (middle) with the two Chinese hospital directors. (credit: LANIADO HOSPITAL)

The delegation also toured the surgical department, where a comprehensive discussion was held on the topic of cooperation between gynecologists and surgeons on pelvic-floor issues.

Beer Gabel said: “This is a collaboration that started in the field of the pelvic floor, but we believe that it will expand to other clinical disciplines. The Chinese physicians have already spent an entire month undergoing training at Laniado, as this specialty is very important for Chinese women. However, Chinese men also need different treatments in the field of the pelvic floor.”

Laniado director Chen thanked the presidents of the Chinese hospitals for their arrival and the agreement that was signed, saying: “The professional connections that Prof. Beer Gabel developed with Chinese colleagues allowed us to reveal Laniado’s knowledge and experience, mainly in the field of obstetrics and gynecology, to hospital teams in China. We will continue to deepen and develop this cooperation, alongside other international cooperation agreements.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
3

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by