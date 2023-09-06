The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Doctors discover fetus in toddler's stomach. How did it get there?

A distressed toddler was rushed to the hospital due to severe stomach pains. Here's what doctors found.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 20:11
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Mushtaq Muhammad and his surgical team were in the midst of an operation when they stumbled upon an unexpected phenomenon—a human fetus inside a toddler's stomach.

While this bizarre occurrence may seem enigmatic, there is a rational explanation behind it.

So, what happened?

The distressed baby, who had endured prolonged stomach pains, was brought to Sadiqabad Hospital in Pakistan by her concerned parents. Extensive tests were conducted, leading the medical staff to believe they had identified a tumor in her abdomen that could be remedied through surgical intervention.

However, during the course of the surgery, an astonishing revelation came to light: the presumed tumor had been developing within the 10-month-old's abdomen since her birth, causing her excruciating pain.

Credit: INGIMAGE ASAPCredit: INGIMAGE ASAP

"At the onset of the operation, everything appeared to be proceeding routinely," the surgeon said in article published by The Sun. "Yet, two hours later, we discovered it was not a tumor but rather a twin of the toddler, who had been trapped within her womb during her fetal stage. This intriguing medical phenomenon is recognized as 'disappearing fetus syndrome.'"

The baby's father disclosed that various treatments had been administered to alleviate her stomach pains since her birth, but none had proven effective.

Has this happened before?

Remarkably, this case is reported to occur in approximately one in 500,000 births, as documented in the Journal of Surgical findings.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
3

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by