The surprising factor that affects the appearance of your smile

High blood pressure is a widespread health issue affecting millions worldwide.

While typically attributed to factors like diet and exercise, a recent study published in the Journal of Advanced Research (January 2023) reveals an intriguing connection between high blood pressure and gum health.

Gingivitis, also known as periodontal disease, extends beyond oral health, influencing our overall well-being. The study aimed to explore the intricate relationship between gum health, the oral microbiome, and the development of hypertension.

To examine the potential link between gingivitis and hypertension, researchers conducted two studies: a cross-sectional study and a 6-month follow-up study. The cross-sectional study included 95 participants with hypertension and a control group of 39 individuals without hypertension. The follow-up study involved 52 hypertensive subjects and a control group of 26 non-hypertensive individuals. Advanced techniques, such as genetic sequencing, were employed to analyze microbial samples from saliva, the area between teeth and gums, and feces.

Additionally, experiments were conducted on mice to investigate the impact of transferring oral bacteria to their intestines. By depleting the intestinal bacteria using antibiotics and introducing human saliva into their gut, researchers studied the potential effect on hypertension in mice. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The groundbreaking study revealed several key findings:

1. Gingivitis and high blood pressure: Participants with gingivitis exhibited higher systolic blood pressure compared to those without gingivitis. This observation was consistent in both the cross-sectional and follow-up studies, indicating a contributory role of gum disease in the development and progression of high blood pressure.

2. Microbiome alterations in hypertension: Significant changes in the composition of the oral and gut microbiome were observed in individuals with hypertension compared to those without hypertension.

3. Proliferation of specific bacterial groups in hypertension: Hypertensive participants displayed a proliferation of specific bacterial groups, including Veillonella, which was not observed in non-hypertensive subjects.

4. Link between microbiome and blood pressure: The study identified various bacteria in the oral and gut microbiome that significantly influenced blood pressure. Some bacteria were associated with an increased risk of hypertension, while others were associated with a reduced risk.

5. Transfer of oral bacteria to the gut: Intriguingly, the study revealed a potential connection between oral and gut microbes. Bacteria typically found in the mouth, such as Veillonella, were identified in the intestines of individuals with hypertension, suggesting that oral bacteria may colonize the gut and impact blood pressure regulation.

6. Persistent impact of oral-to-gut bacteria transfer: Research indicates that bacteria linked to hypertension, like Veillonella, can persist in the intestines for extended periods. High levels ofVeillonella associated with hypertension were observed in the intestines of hypertensive individuals.

7. Causal relationship: The mouse experiments provided compelling evidence of a possible causal link between the transfer of oral bacteria to the gut and the development of hypertension. Mice receiving saliva from individuals with high blood pressure developed hypertension, suggesting a potential role of oral bacteria in hypertension development.

This groundbreaking study unveils a previously unexplored link between gum health, the oral microbiome, and high blood pressure. The findings suggest that gingivitis and alterations in the oral and gut microbiome may contribute to hypertension, with the bacterium Veillonella potentially playing a significant role. These discoveries have significant implications for the prevention and treatment of hypertension.

Israel's Dr. Dalit Dreman-Medina, an expert in family medicine, integrative, and functional medicine, contributed to this study.