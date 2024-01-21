Teenager saves friend's life after sudden cardiac arrest at school

When Guy Alon, a Magen David Adom volunteer, noticed the commotion taking place during his sports lesson at school, he rushed over to the scene to find his classmate, Idan, lying on the floor, unresponsive. Teachers were trying to resuscitate Idan, who had no pulse and was not breathing.

Guy, remaining levelheaded, ran off to bring back a defibrillator, then performed chest compressions on Idan, using the device to give him an electrical shock – actions that saved the boy’s life.

Guy and Idan were very excited to meet for the first time since the incident. Idan hugged Guy and thanked him.

Saving a classmate's life during cardiac arrest

“When I woke up, I didn't feel any pain and didn’t realize what all the fuss was about. I looked around in shock. They told me what had occurred and that you saved me. I owe you my life. I understand that you acted quickly, and managed the situation, and because of you, I am standing here today on my own two feet. Lucky that they invented you, my friend and classmate,” Idan said.

Guy explained: "I was so eager to come and meet Idan, and I am very moved to see him standing on his own feet, especially knowing that the chances of someone who experiences sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital surviving without any long-term damage are very low.

Thanks to the teachers who initiated chest compressions and the presence of the defibrillator in the school, we were able to administer the electric shock that saved his life. It was a great miracle. I am so happy that I had the privilege to be there at the right time and apply what I learned in MDA. Anyone can operate the defibrillator; it is a simple action that does not require any training.”

“I encourage everyone to come to MDA and learn first aid,” he concluded.