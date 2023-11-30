In a TikTok clip of an interview by Israeli broadcaster KAN with an Israeli Magen David Adom employee named Aryeh, the man insulted the Red Cross for its incompetence in treating Israeli hostages released to its care.

"May I say something else regarding the Red Cross? You are a group of impotents. Go to my doctor, ask for a prescription for Viagra, because any taxi driver can do your job."

"Give us information about our people," he continued referring to the hostages currently in Hamas captivity. "Make sure that everyone gets the medication they need from the lists that you received already on Sunday. Do your jobs. As part of Magen David Adom, I am embarrassed to be associated with the Red Cross."

The Red Cross has been criticized for failing to provide adequate care for Israeli hostages.

After elderly hostage Alma Avraham was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after being released, a relative said that he had tried to hand a Red Cross medic her medication to give her, but that he refused to accept it, saying it was against their protocols.

Allegations of ICRC bias and inaction

The Red Cross and Red Crescent are part of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The ICRC has been criticized in the past for not practicing the neutrality that it professes. Advertisement

The Jerusalem Institute of Justice recently sent a letter to the ICRC pointing out that it had made several social media posts about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, but not a single one about the plight of the hostages and other Israeli victims from the October 7 massacre.

About three weeks after the attack, 1,200 lawyers across the world signed a letter written by the Israeli human rights group Shurat HaDin, condemning the Red Cross for not doing enough to help the hostages. The attorneys accused the organization of repeating the mistakes of indifference and inaction that it admitted to having made during the Holocaust.

Allegations of bias by the ICRC go back decades. The Republican Policy Committee of the US Senate issued a report in the early 2000's accusing the ICRC of engaging in activism, in violation of its stated founding core principles of impartiality and neutrality.

It even went as far as alleging that the ICRC attempts to "reinterpret and expand international law so as to afford terrorists and insurgents the same rights and privileges as military personnel of States Party to the Geneva Conventions," and "lobby for arms control issues that are not within the organization's mandate."