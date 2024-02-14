In recent years, there have been a number of shocking mix-ups involving medical gas that was mistakenly given to hospital and clinic patients; some patients were harmed and even accidentally killed.

Now, the Knesset Health Committee has finally approved for a second and third reading an amendment to the People’s Health Ordinance that supervision by qualified, licensed personnel will be required at general, geriatric, and psychiatric hospitals; clinics for small and medium surgery; gastroenterology clinics; and dental clinics.

The ordinance regulates the certification, and approval of the construction, maintenance, and installation of medical gas systems. Committee chairman and Shas MK Yoni Mashriki welcomed the proposed amendment that, he said, will improve the security of the equipment and the preservation of human life. He called on the ministry to promote training for the gas system engineers and technicians and stressed that he was convinced that these are balanced regulations.

Engineer David Shemesh, director of the field of the Health Ministry's engineering infrastructure, said that a long course for training gas technicians was opened recently.

Who is considered qualified?

The certification requirements for the various positions to handle the medical gas systems are based on international standards and the recommendations of an advisory committee established by the ministry that deliberated in 2018 and 2019 and whose team of members included those with professional knowledge in all areas of activity related to the medical gas systems, such as hospital engineers in charge of rooms Surgery, intensive care, emergency medicine coordinator, hospital rooms, outpatient clinics, and dental health.

Attorney Mira Reva, the ministry’s legal advisor, explained at the previous committee meeting that the medical-gas systems in hospitals and clinics are vital, life-supporting, and life-sustaining systems during treatment.

The installation and use of medical-gas systems can potentially involve real risks, since these are very sensitive systems, and malfunctions in them may cause, and even caused in the past, harm to human life. Advertisement

The amendment will impose an obligation on the manager of a medical institution to perform the prescribed actions in relation to the medical gas systems by those in charge only – installers, supervisors, operators, and testing engineers, in accordance with the American certification standard, and to determine the conditions of qualification and training of each of them.