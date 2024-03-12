New baby sleep-planner tool could help save babies lives

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS or crib death) remains the leading cause of infant death between the ages of one month and one year in the Western world. In Israel, an average of 45 infants per year, 87% of them occurring before six months of age.

The risk can be reduced substantially if parents always put their babies to sleep on their backs and not on their stomachs or sides; if the baby isn’t exposed to smoking, wrapped up too tightly with blankets; if the mattress is hard; and if there are no “baby bumpers” in the crib.

Now, a new web-based baby sleep planner developed by researchers at the University of Bristol’s Medical School in the UK has been found to help save babies' lives from SIDS. The digital tool can determine babies’ risks and help keep them safe while sleeping.

The study includes the planning tool

The study, published in JMIR Pediatrics and Parenting under the title “A risk assessment and planning tool to prevent sudden unexpected death in infancy: development and evaluation of the baby sleep planner,” found the sleep planner tool that combines risk assessment and safety planning has the potential to improve the uptake of life-saving advice for families with infants at increased risk.

The sleep planner tool, using advice from the Lullaby Trust, UNICEF, and NICE, provides a baby’s risk assessment at birth and a downloadable sleep plan for families. Baby boy (credit: INGIMAGE)

The prototype baby sleep planner tool was tested by 22 health professionals, including visiting nurses, midwives and family nurses; 20 of whom were interviewed. They said the tool allowed at-risk families to be identified for further support and improved their communication about risk with families.

The testers recommended expanding the tool’s use to include information about pregnancy and making it available in different languages.

Dr. Anna Pease said: “The risk assessment can be done at birth to help health professionals know whom to focus on with more safe sleep support. The tool also empowers families to understand their baby's needs and make a plan to keep them safe.”

Epidemiology Prof. Peter Blair concluded: “We know that safe-sleep campaigns have saved the lives of thousands of babies. Although SIDS is quite rare, we know that many babies who have died in recent years have at least one known risk present in the sleep.”