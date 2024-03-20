Purim at the emergency room: How colored contacts led to one woman's eye damage

A patient almost lost her vision because she used cosmetic, colored contact lenses as part of her costume for Purim by “changing” the color of her iris.

These lenses are often presented as fashion accessories on social media, persuading many consumers, mostly young people, to purchase them. However, ophthalmologists warn against using them, explaining that they pose a danger to the eyes and vision.

“Non-prescription lenses sold in costume shops or online are unlikely to pass adequate quality control, so they may cause irreversible damage to the eye,” explained Dr. Yishay Weill, an ophthalmologist and corneal-surgery specialist at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center (SZMC) who has treated such patients.

A 36-year-old woman (A), who has worn cosmetic colored lenses from time to time, bought a new type of colored lens. Four hours after putting them on, she began to feel severe pain in both eyes and blurred vision, and her eyes became red and watery. She removed them, but the next day, the symptoms worsened, and her vision deteriorated, so she went for an eye examination at SZMC.

“In the morning, I was scared because my eyesight was bad. I couldn't function, let alone drive, and my eyes hurt so badly that I couldn’t open them. I realized that my eyes were in danger and that I had to run to see an eye doctor,” said A.

Damage following use of colored contacts

In the emergency room, the ophthalmologists diagnosed a significant visual impairment called severe keratitis, which is accompanied by edema and multiple opacities in the cornea. She was immediately admitted to the ophthalmology department for antibiotic treatment and steroids. Images of damaged eye. (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)

“In non-standard cosmetic lenses, the color that gives them their unique appearance contains chemicals and other harmful substances that can cause a severe inflammatory reaction in the eye. In addition, irregularity of the back part of the lens or incompatibility with the structure of the user's cornea, can cause very painful scratches on the cornea, ulcers, infections and even loss of vision,” Weill said.

He continued that since these people don’t wear lenses regularly and have not received proper training, they tend to use the lenses in a way that endangers the eye.

Teenagers and sometimes even adults fail to take care of contact lens hygiene. They sleep with them, wash them with tap water instead of a special cleaning solution, and sometimes also transfer the lenses from one person to another. Improper use of contact lenses can damage vision irreversibly, Weill warned.

Purchase contact lenses only after a doctor or optometrist has checked that they are suitable for you; it’s better not to wear cosmetic lenses, he advised. Ensure the contact lenses are not expired; never share contact lenses with another person; observe the hygiene and correct fitting of contact lenses; don’t sleep, shower, or swim with them in your eyes. If you feel discomfort or the eye becomes red, immediately remove the contact lenses and contact an ophthalmologist.

“The treatment was very intense,” A. recalled. “I had to use antibiotic eye drops every hour, around the clock, including at night. I didn’t sleep and worried that I was losing my sight.”

After a four-day hospitalization, vision improved, and inflammation declined, but corneal clouding still remained.

“My eyesight was still not good; I still couldn’t drive or use the computer, but at least I could open my eyes and be with my children.” Still being monitored at the hospital’s eye clinic, she feels that she got her sight back. “It is important for me to thank the medical team and to warn all contact lens users to buy lenses only from an authorized place and after an adjustment by an optometrist or ophthalmologist. If you feel there is a problem, don’t wait. Seek medical treatment immediately."

During follow-ups at the eye clinic and under continued treatment, her vision continued to improve, the cloudiness cleared up, and after over six weeks, she was fortunately able to see well.

“A’s story could have ended differently, with a significant loss of sight in both eyes and a real disability,” Weill concluded.