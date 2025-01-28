Nutritional deficiencies of hostages in Gaza: Medical concerns for the released

The prolonged captivity of hostages in Gaza, lasting approximately 18 months, has raised significant concerns about their health. Reports indicate their diet consisted mainly of bread, limited portions of rice, and even suspicions of being forced to drink seawater in place of potable water. Hostages endured harsh hygienic conditions, complete lack of sunlight, and insufficient basic nutrition. These conditions fail to meet the human body's fundamental needs, especially over such an extended period, leading to multi-system damage and severe health deterioration.

Vitamin D deficiency: The impact of prolonged darkness

A lack of sunlight over an extended period results in severe vitamin D deficiency. This essential vitamin helps maintain bone health by regulating calcium and phosphorus levels. Prolonged deficiency causes bone mass loss, an increased risk of fractures, and in severe cases, rickets—a condition where bones become soft, weak, and deformed.

Additionally, vitamin D deficiency impairs immune function, increasing susceptibility to infections, and has been linked to autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Neurologically, vitamin D supports proper brain function, and its absence is associated with depression, anxiety, chronic fatigue, and attention deficit disorders.

B vitamins: Concerns about refeeding syndrome and neurological damage

LUIS HAR (far left) and Fernando Marman (center), two hostages rescued in a special forces operation in Rafah, Gaza, early Monday morning, reunite with loved ones later in the day at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. (credit: IDF/Reuters)

B vitamins are critical for the nervous system, energy production, digestion, and metabolism. A diet limited to bread and rice provides little to no B vitamins, leading to severe deficiencies:

Thiamine (B1): Essential for nervous system function and glucose metabolism. Its absence causes beriberi, a condition marked by muscle damage, nerve issues (e.g., tingling or leg pain), and heart failure.

Vitamin B6: Necessary for producing neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, vital for mental and physical health. Deficiency can result in restlessness, depression, and a weakened immune system.

Vitamin B12: Primarily sourced from animal-based foods, it is crucial for red blood cell production and nervous system health. Prolonged deficiency leads to severe anemia, fatigue, irreversible nerve damage (e.g., numbness, muscle weakness), and cognitive impairments like confusion or memory loss.

Iron deficiency and anemia: A threat to energy and resilience

Iron is essential for producing hemoglobin, the molecule that carries oxygen throughout the body. Iron deficiency results in anemia, a condition where the body struggles to supply oxygen to tissues. This leads to extreme fatigue, general weakness, headaches, and dizziness. Severe deficiency can cause significant drops in blood pressure, shortness of breath, and impaired heart function.

Protein deficiency: Damage to muscle mass and the immune system

Proteins are the body's building blocks, involved in muscle building, enzyme and hormone production, and immune support. A bread-and-rice diet lacks sufficient protein, leading to muscle loss, extreme weakness, and reduced ability to recover from illness or injury. Severe protein deficiency can result in kwashiorkor, characterized by swelling in the limbs and face, extreme emaciation, and changes in skin and hair. It also weakens the immune system, increasing vulnerability to infections and hampering recovery.

Vitamin C deficiency: Risk of scurvy and tissue damage

Vitamin C is vital for collagen production, supporting blood vessels, skin, and bones. Deficiency impairs the body's ability to fight infections and, over time, leads to scurvy. Symptoms include gum bleeding, bone pain, skin bruising, and tooth loss. As a potent antioxidant, vitamin C also neutralizes free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease and cancer.

Magnesium and potassium deficiencies: Risks to heart and muscle health

Magnesium and potassium are essential for heart, muscle, and nerve function. Magnesium deficiency causes muscle cramps, spasms, numbness, and irregular heart rhythms. Potassium deficiency affects heart and muscle activity, causing fatigue, constipation, muscle weakness, and, in extreme cases, temporary paralysis. Prolonged deficiencies significantly increase the risk of serious heart conditions, including cardiac arrest.

Seawater consumption: Dehydration and kidney failure risks

Drinking seawater, with its high salt concentration, exacerbates fluid loss and places immense strain on the kidneys as they attempt to expel excess salt. This can lead to acute kidney failure, severe dehydration, dry skin, and dangerous electrolyte imbalances, posing an immediate life-threatening risk.

Zinc and iodine deficiencies: Impact on immunity and metabolism

Zinc is vital for immune function, wound healing, and cell division. Deficiency leads to delayed healing, hair loss, reduced taste, and increased susceptibility to infections. Iodine, found mainly in seafood and iodized salt, is crucial for thyroid gland activity. Deficiency causes hypothyroidism, slowing metabolism, causing fatigue, weight gain, and cognitive impairments.

The psychological toll of poor nutrition

Long-term nutritional deficiencies affect not only physical health but also mental well-being. They increase the risk of anxiety, depression, despair, and mental exhaustion. Combined with the trauma of captivity, hostages require psychological support alongside physical rehabilitation.

Gradual recovery: Medical interventions for released hostages

According to the Health Ministry’s guidelines, developed by clinical dietitians, recovery includes addressing nutritional deficits that may not appear in blood tests. Upon arrival at the military base, hostages are given tea, three biscuits, and vitamin B1 to prevent potentially fatal refeeding syndrome. This is followed by a balanced diet and full nutritional supplementation to restore missing proteins, vitamins, and minerals.