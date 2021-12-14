The Education Ministry official in charge of the vaccination project in schools, Yogev Nadav, resigned from his position on Tuesday, following the dismissal of Education Ministry Director-General Yigal Slovik by Education Minister Yifat Sasha-Bitton.

On Monday, Israel began its coronavirus vaccination campaign for children ages 5-11 in schools. Shasha-Biton has been said to actively oppose the campaign, which was supported and led by Slovik.

The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Slovik, who was appointed director-general in July, was fired following disagreements with Shasha-Biton about the education system’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"There is no connection between his firing and the subject of coronavirus," said Sasha-Biton.

Shasha-Biton commented earlier on her decision to fire Slovik during New Hope’s faction meeting on Monday, responding to accusations of wrongful dismissal.

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/FILE PHOTO)

“Sometimes we are required to make difficult decisions, and I made a decision,” she said at the meeting.

“We have a wonderful team working on the vaccination campaign. The former director-general [Slovik] did a good job along with everyone else,” she said.

Shasha-Biton also responded to allegations which accused her of unfairly dismissing Slovik based on personal considerations. “The considerations were professional; any outside noises are total fake news.”

In August, prior to the start of the new school year, she told N12 that vaccinations at schools would be a “crime.” Shortly after her interview, Slovik opposed her views in a 103FM interview, saying the Education Ministry “does not have a problem with vaccinations in schools.”

While Slovik will only be officially dismissed from his role on January 1, 2022, he is de facto no longer the director-general, as he was given a leave of absence for the rest of December.