The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Ivermectin prescriptions for COVID-19 ineffective, yet covered by insurance - study

Insurers are heavily subsidizing the prescription drug ivermectin, despite studies finding it ineffective for treating COVID-19.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 06:17
Ivermectine (photo credit: Courtesy)
Ivermectine
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A new study found that even though evidence shows ivermectin is ineffective for treating COVID-19, dispensing of the drug still surged in December 2020 in the US.
Research indicated that health plans paid for most of the cost of ivermectin, despite the drug's lack of effect on COVID-19, according to the University of Michigan.  
The research letter, conducted by a team from the University of Michigan and Boston University, was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Medical Association on Thursday, finding that "insurers heavily subsidized the costs of ivermectin prescriptions for COVID-19, even though economic theory holds that insurers should not cover ineffective care."
Despite the fact that clinical trials have not proven that the drug works against COVID-19, doctors are still continuing to prescribe ivermectin and health insurers.
Studies showed that plans paid 61% to 74% of the cost, or about $36 to $39 per prescription.
Pat Mendoza, co-owner of the restaurant Monica's Trattoria, wears a shirt reading ''Everybody has to die sometime'' while speaking to the crowd at a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates in Boston, Massachusetts, US, January 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER) Pat Mendoza, co-owner of the restaurant Monica's Trattoria, wears a shirt reading ''Everybody has to die sometime'' while speaking to the crowd at a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates in Boston, Massachusetts, US, January 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
Researchers estimated that "US private and Medicare plans may have paid $2.4 million for ivermectin prescriptions for COVID-19 in the week of August 12, 2021, alone." They found that Medicare and private insurers wasted an estimated $130 million last year on ivermectin prescriptions for COVID-19.
Kao-Ping Chua, M.D., Ph.D., the University of Michigan healthcare researcher who led the study, said, "Insurers usually don’t cover ineffective treatments, or at least make patients pay for most of the cost.”
Chua explained that the study shows insurers are handling these prescriptions differently than others, resulting in insurers "reducing barriers to an ineffective drug that some are using as a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccination or evidence-based treatments."
This could actually be raising insurers' own costs for COVID-19 complications as people are substituting this ineffective drug for vaccination.
Chua finds it odd that insurers are covering an ineffective treatment like ivermectin. The study's authors are calling on "insurers to align their coverage of the drug with the level of medical evidence surrounding it."
"As with the entire crusade against COVID vaccination, promoting ivermectin is a reckless attack on public health and a disservice to victims who are duped into making bad choices for their health and safety", the Los Angeles Times reported.
"Ivermectin has become just one more item in the medicine chest promoted by the anti-vaccine crowd." The LA Times said the most serious study found [ivermectin] has "no effect whatsoever" on COVID-19.
Chua told The LA Times that he was prompted to conduct his study after reading the CDC’s estimate of 88,000 ivermectin prescriptions in mid-August.
"I thought to myself, 'I hope insurance is not paying for that.' But it is, and our entire healthcare system is shouldering the burden."


Tags vaccine COVID-19 Healthcare System Coronavirus Vaccine Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for and IDF mindset change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The IDF is losing the public’s trust and this will be Kohavi’s legacy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The road that can’t be traveled

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Arguing with the US over house demolitions - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

An anti-Israel Tu Bishvat tribute to remember - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Flurona: What happens when you catch COVID-19 and flu at the same time?

Flurona: The novel coronavirus (top) and influenza (bottom) viruses are seen in this composite image.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by