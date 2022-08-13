The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Partisanship influences how people view pandemic response - report

A Pew Research Center survey found that people's views of their government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic are heavily influenced by partisanship.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 13, 2022 05:31
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 (Illustrative). (photo credit: fusion medical animation/unsplash)
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 (Illustrative).
(photo credit: fusion medical animation/unsplash)

Political partisanship plays a significant role in coloring people's views of their countries' COVID-19 response, according to a new survey published on Thursday by Pew Research Center.

The survey was conducted in 19 countries and accounted for 24,525 adults between February 14 and June 3, 2022.

The researchers found that a median of 68% of respondents has a positive view of their country's COVID-19 response. Furthermore, a median of 61% thinks their country is more polarized now than it was before the pandemic, while a median of 32% think their country is more united.

A majority of respondents in every country surveyed except Japan think that their country did a good job handling the pandemic.

The United States had the highest share of respondents who think their country is more divided than it was before the pandemic, at 81%.

Additionally, a majority of respondents across the 19 countries said that their country is failing to effectively handle the pandemic in ways that show the weaknesses of their political system, with a median of 52%, while a median of 44% said that their country is handling the pandemic effectively in ways that demonstrate their political system's strengths.

Ambulances parked amid the COVID-19 pandemic outside the Royal London Hospital in London (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE) Ambulances parked amid the COVID-19 pandemic outside the Royal London Hospital in London (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

Partisanship

Pew Research Center emphasized that all of these opinions are heavily influenced by partisanship. In almost every country surveyed, supporters of the governing party are much more likely to say that their country is handling COVID-19 well, that it is handling the pandemic in ways that show the strengths of the political system and that their country is more united than before the pandemic than people who do not support the governing party, the organization said.

For instance, Polish people who support the ruling Law and Justice party are at least twice as likely to say that their country has done a good job, that their country is united and that the pandemic has highlighted the strengths of the political system than those who do not support the party. 



Tags Politics Pew Research Center Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by