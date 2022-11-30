Is winter bringing a new COVID-19 wave to Israel?

Although hardly anyone still wears a facemask anymore – even in hospitals and community health fund clinics – Health Ministry data shows a significant increase in the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

There has been a rise of 41% in seriously ill hospitalized patients – to 117 – in the past week alone. Twenty-six are critically ill. Thirteen people died of complications in the past week – a 19% increase over the previous week.

Although few people are going for testing a health fund clinics, almost 11,000 have been found positive for the potentially fatal virus, and 1,838 were confirmed to have been infected in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 infections to rise in Israel as winter sets in

A total of 11,846 Israelis have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

COVID-19 (illustrative) (credit: TORANGE)

Although December is upon us, winter has not really come in with a bang with very cold temperatures and rain. When it does, the number of COVID-19 infections – coupled with flu infections that initially have similar symptoms – is expected to rise even more. The ministry has urged Israelis of all ages from the age of six months through adulthood to get a flu shot; people over the age of 65 and those of any age with chronic conditions and weak immune systems should undergo the new Omicron booster shot at their health fund clinic.