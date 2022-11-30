The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Is winter bringing a new COVID-19 wave to Israel?

Significant increase in serious COVID-19 cases in Israel in the past week may only get worse as temperatures get colder.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2022 15:29
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 (Illustrative). (photo credit: fusion medical animation/unsplash)
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 (Illustrative).
(photo credit: fusion medical animation/unsplash)

Although hardly anyone still wears a facemask anymore – even in hospitals and community health fund clinics – Health Ministry data shows a significant increase in the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients

There has been a rise of 41% in seriously ill hospitalized patients – to 117 – in the past week alone. Twenty-six are critically ill. Thirteen people died of complications in the past week – a 19% increase over the previous week. 

Although few people are going for testing a health fund clinics, almost 11,000 have been found positive for the potentially fatal virus, and 1,838 were confirmed to have been infected in the last 24 hours. 

COVID-19 infections to rise in Israel as winter sets in

A total of 11,846 Israelis have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the new coronavirus. 

COVID-19 (illustrative) (credit: TORANGE) COVID-19 (illustrative) (credit: TORANGE)

Although December is upon us, winter has not really come in with a bang with very cold temperatures and rain. When it does, the number of COVID-19 infections – coupled with flu infections that initially have similar symptoms – is expected to rise even more. The ministry has urged Israelis of all ages from the age of six months through adulthood to get a flu shot; people over the age of 65 and those of any age with chronic conditions and weak immune systems should undergo the new Omicron booster shot at their health fund clinic. 



