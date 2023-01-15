Plasma blood transfusion may contain therapeutic antibodies to treat immunocompromised COVID-19 patients, a new study has concluded.

The peer-reviewed study, published on Thursday in the journal Jama Network Open, states that the research is important because people diagnosed with COVID-19 who are also immunocompromised "have increased risk for morbidity and mortality associated with the disease."

Researchers analyzed "three randomized clinical trials, five cohort studies, 13 uncontrolled large case series, and 125 case report series," the study says.

Overall, the study included an analysis of over 2,100 participants.

All data collected were extracted by three independent reviewers, according to the study.

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 (Illustrative). (credit: fusion medical animation/unsplash)

Last August, a search was performed for COVID clinical studies of convalescent plasma use in immunocompromised patients.

Judy Siegel-Itzkovich contributed to this report.