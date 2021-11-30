The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID: 1st data about vaccine efficacy against Omicron expected Tuesday

Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy Preis said that at the moment some 13 people have been checked with the Shin Bet tracking system in connection with the new variant.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 13:11

Updated: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 13:17
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
The first data about the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines against the new Omicron variant should be available during the course of the day, Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy Preis said Tuesday, while the number of people infected with the variant in Israel stood at two with another forty or so under investigation after being exposed.
"The greatest concern for us is the very rapid spread of this variant in South Africa," she told the Knesset Foreign Affairs Committee, describing how the daily cases there raised from 200 cases to 2,000 cases in ten days.
“From what we hear those vaccinated do not have significant symptoms, it is a mild disease - but for now this is preliminary information,” Alroy Preis noted. “Today there will be the first data on the efficacy of the vaccine.”
The official explained the necessity of employing the Shin Bet tracking system to locate those who were in contact with individuals infected with the variant or suspected to be infected with the variant.
A passenger tries to find a flight as several airlines have stopped flying out of South Africa, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM)A passenger tries to find a flight as several airlines have stopped flying out of South Africa, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM)
“The Shin Bet system is one of our tools to identify and interrupt the transmission chains,” she said. “The time it has bought for us is helping us to vaccinate the population and get our citizens to be in a more protected situation.”
So far, the technology was used to track the contacts of 13 people – two infected with Omicron and 11 possibly infected. Some 186 individuals were identified, among whom 42 are considered suspected of being infected.
In order to verify their situation, they need to undergo a coronavirus test and, if found positive, the results need to undergo genetic sequencing to check whether they are carrying the variant or a different strain.
If the number of people to track go up to a few hundred, she noted, there won’t be a way to use the tracking technology anymore.
In the meantime, the number of new cases in Israel remains stable.
Exactly 636 new virus carriers were identified on Monday – a week earlier they were 716. The total of active cases on Tuesday stood at 5,600, after climbing to around 7,000 in previous days.
In addition, there were 117 patients in serious condition, the lowest since July.
Finally the R rate – measuring how many people each virus carrier infects – slightly decreased on Tuesday when it stood at 1.03. In previous days, it had reached 1.09. When the R is above 1, the disease is considered to be spreading.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine Omicron
