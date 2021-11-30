COVID rules should treat foreigners with ties to Israel differently - MK

The coronavirus travel rules should make a distinction between foreign nationals who have strong ties to Israel and any other tourist who wishes to visit the country, chairman of the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee MK Gilad Kariv said Tuesday during a session devoted to the difficulties encountered by visa holders, spouses and relatives of Israeli citizens when it comes to enter the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in spring 2020, when Israel first closed its borders to non-citizens, the issue has represented a problem in different ways.

The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

The government’s decision on Saturday to completely shut down to non-citizens after the discovery of the potentially dangerous new Omicron variant exacerbated the problem. At the moment, the decision is valid for two weeks.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

No change in the current regulations was decided during the meeting but Kariv made several requests and said that another meeting will be set up soon.

He asked the Population and Immigration Authority in consultation with the Health Ministry to ensure that visa-holders whose center of life is in Israel, spouses of Israelis and parents of an Israeli citizen who is about to give birth to be able to receive permission to enter the country immediately.

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti (credit: NIAID-RML/FILE PHOTO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

In addition, when the Omicron emergency is behind or if it was to protract past the upcoming two weeks, the MK requested broader solutions to allow family members of Israeli citizens to visit them even if they do not meet the criteria about who is considered protected from the virus set by the Health Ministry (vaccinated three times or twice within six months, or, for those coming from countries providing electronic recovery certificates, recovered within the previous six months or recovered with a shot).

Several MKs and representatives of the public spoke during the meeting describing the difficulties and the situation of chaos related to the subject, including former MK and founder of NGO Yad L’Olim Dov Lipman.

“I feel I have been waiting for this moment for two years,” Lipman said, before listing several of the problems related both to the current emergency situation – such as the fact that assisting a daughter who is giving birth is not considered valid grounds to receive special permission to travel – and to previous situation, where recovered first degree relatives from several countries including the US did not have any way to visit the country, even for a family event since Israel would not recognize their coronavirus documents.

Established earlier this year with the purpose of supporting new immigrants in their new life in Israel, Yad L’Olim has been pushing the authorities to improve and clarify the coronavirus travel regulations and its work was instrumental in persuading the Constitution Committee in setting up the Tuesday session.

“I believe that the Population Authority is now going to be pushed for answers to the questions that were raised,” Lipman said after the meeting ended. “I'm going to push very hard because these issues are very important and they are very important now. The answers need to come quickly.”

“To all the mothers I say, I’m not going to rest until your parents are given the right to be at your side as you give birth,” he vowed.

Currently, the right to receive a special permission is given to first degree relatives of an Israeli bride or groom or of the parents of a boy or girl celebrating their bar/bat mitzvah.

One of the issues that clearly emerged during the meeting was the lack of coordination between different ministries – Health, Interior and Foreign ministries among others – and how each of them often used this excuse to avoid taking responsibility.

“I think today we saw clearly how the Population Authority would blame something on the Health Ministry and the Ministry on the Population Authority,” Lipman said. “We need a different process to be in place and I believe that now that finally the Knesset is getting involved, things will be done in a better and more transparent manner.”

In fact, Kariv asked to clarify why the specific decisions about who is allowed to enter have been made at the ministerial level by the Interior Ministry, and specifically by the Population and Immigration Authority, as opposed to by the coronavirus cabinet with the subsequent need for approval by the full government and a Knesset Committee as it happens with the regulations passed under the coronavirus law.

“We finally succeeded in having a call for Knesset oversight over the issue and this can make a huge difference,” Lipman said.