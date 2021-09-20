The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli freed from Jordanian prison in medically-induced coma - report

Yechiel "Chilik" Chaivi was placed in a medically-induced coma over Yom Kippur after being freed from Jordanian prison with severe COVID-19, and his condition continues to deteriorate.

SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 00:43
The condition of Israeli businessman Yechiel "Chilik" Chaivi, who was released from Jordanian custody back to Israel with severe COVID-19 after being arrested in August, is deteriorating, with him being put into a medically-induced coma on Yom Kippur, ynet reported.
Chaivi, son of former judge and Ashkelon mayor Aharon Chaivi, was visiting Jordan last month when he was arrested a Jordanian businessman scammed him in an international sting operation. Chaivi opened a plastic factory in Jordan in 2016, employing locals to help him. It was later revealed that they had scammed him and stolen much of his money. The ensuing disagreement with his partners resulted in his arrest on his arrival in Jordan last month.
While in prison, however, the 65-year-old businessman contracted COVID-19. Chaivi was unable to be vaccinated due to suffering from a semi-functional lung caused by a car accident, and his condition quickly deteriorated.
He was eventually released from prison on bail and was soon hospitalized at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem. 
However, his condition has continued to deteriorate, with close friend Kobi Agmon telling ynet that it was an infection, but it is unclear if the infection was from his time in Jordan or contracted in the hospital.
Chaivi was been placed in a medically induced coma over Yom Kippur and is connected to ventilators, the Israeli media outlet reported. His condition remains critical.


