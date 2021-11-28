The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Omicron COVID variant no reason to panic - WHO rep. tells 'Post'

WHO representative in Israel Dr. Michel Tieren: "No reason to believe COVID-19 pandemic is ending."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 19:56

Updated: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 21:12
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (photo credit: REUTERS/ DENIS BALIBOUSE)
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ DENIS BALIBOUSE)
Countries across the globe pressed the panic button over the weekend as news of a potentially more infectious variant started to surface. But according to Dr. Michel Thieren, it should have been expected that there would be another powerful variant, and “there was no reason to believe that coronavirus was nearing its end.”
Thieren, the World Health Organization’s representative in Israel, said that even when there is not a single case of COVID in a specific country, “we cannot say we want this to be over – this cannot be.”
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
Therefore, he said countries need to act accordingly.
“We cannot panic,” Thieren said. “To be cautious is not to be panicked. We need to be cautious with Omicron, but the rules of the game have not changed. The same measures apply. This is the same pandemic.”
He praised Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for taking “prompt” and “aggressive” actions but said that measures must be data-driven and consistent.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, November 28, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, November 28, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
“There is always this reaction to close the border and we may have to abide by a precautionary principle and take a few hours or days to re-assess, but the thing is that we often close the border but what we really need to do is see how people are traveling, in general,” he explained.
According to Thieren, opening the borders in Israel came with a general relaxation of COVID directives, which was logically approved as daily cases declined. As such, just as more people started entering the country from abroad, so too they stopped wearing masks, gathering and being more less strict about checking Green Passes.
“A lot of relaxation goes along with open borders and it should be the opposite,” he said, stressing that it is paramount to enforce COVID-19 rules at home and during travel to protect ourselves from the virus. And this is something that cannot be done if planes stop flying.
“If we have reasonable reason to believe that the plane is taking off with everyone negative [for COVID] and the plane arrives and people are tested and those people observe a minimum quarantine period to make sure they did not [catch the virus] on the way, then people can fly,” Thieren said.
The Omicron variant has already been reported in nearly 10 countries and three continents, and two cases were confirmed in Israel. With the variant so spread out already, Thieren said, action should be “less about shutting down the entire planet and more about ensuring absolute observance of travel safety.”
He said that while Israel and some other countries may have beaten the Delta wave, many interpreted the decline in cases wrong – the country needed to stay just as vigilant.  
“During periods of tranquility, we can relax measures but we cannot brutally suppress them as if the pandemic is over,” Thieren stressed. “Anytime we have suppressed measures too quickly, we have given leeway to the virus to surprise us with another onset."
Michel Thieren (credit: MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN) Michel Thieren (credit: MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN)
He said that “if we keep doing that, we will never end this and we may run the same conversation in two years. The on-and-off response mode must stop.”
Instead, Thieren said there are five stabilizing principles that should be followed:
  1. Vaccinate.
  2. Administer boosters to keep people protected.
  3. Wear masks, especially indoors.
  4. Ventilate, especially classrooms.
  5. Develop and embrace emerging therapies.
“Those five stabilizers do have an impact on mortality and transmission,” Thieren said. “This is how the pandemic can stop governing and determining our lives.”


Tags world health organization Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Mutation Assuta Health Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by