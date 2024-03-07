Itzik Weksler: Fitness trainer shares tips for Jerusalem Winner Marathon

Itzik Weksler is an experienced fitness trainer, operating studios in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and specializing in nutrition and physical rehabilitation.

A regular fixture of the Jerusalem Winner Marathon, Weksler typically runs alongside his trainees, including Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

This year, however, is different, as the war with Hamas has left this 41-year-old father of five wounded.

In Jerusalem spoke with him ahead of the marathon to hear his story and his tips for runners.

What happened to you in Gaza?

Just two days after the Oct. 7 massacre, I was called up to reservist duty. I ended up fighting in the Gaza Strip for 64 days. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

My time in combat came to an end when, in a fight with Hamas terrorists, my vehicle was hit directly by a Cornet missile.

I remember hearing a noise, seeing the missile coming, and being thrown from the vehicle by the force of the explosion. I was wounded and sent flying out of the vehicle, but I crawled back to my position to return fire at the terrorists and treat the wounded.

Two of the other soldiers with me ultimately died from wounds sustained in the battle. I was left with shrapnel in my ear and chest.

My time on the battlefield is over now. But after two months of rehabilitation, I will be able to do the 5 km. run at the Jerusalem Winner Marathon.

How should one prepare for a marathon?

Tip 1: Make sure that you have a personal training regimen that’s right for you. Every person is different, so build up a regimen gradually so you don’t harm your body.

Tip 2: Find the right partner to run with, either a coach or a friend.

Tip 3: Find a nice place to run. I recommend Jerusalem, home to, in my opinion, the most beautiful marathon in the world.

What are some nutrition tips for running in the marathon?

When preparing to run, you should eat carbohydrates the evening before, such as a whole plate of pasta. On the morning of the marathon, eat a meal with carbohydrates with a high glycemic index. I recommend bread with jam. You can also have fruit, like a banana or an apple.

During the marathon, eat a date or energy gel every 45 minutes. It’s also very important to drink water every half an hour – at least a cup of water – to replenish the fluids your body expends.

Once the marathon is over, you should eat something that will restore energy to your body, something rich in carbs and protein. For example, fill up half your plate with pasta and the other half with an omelet. It’s also a good idea to stretch your arms and legs after the race is over.

What is it like to run the Jerusalem Winner Marathon compared to other races?

I think the Jerusalem Winner Marathon is special, and it’s important to enjoy the experience while it’s happening.

If this is your first marathon, then make sure you don’t forget it. Remember, there is never a second chance to run a marathon for the first time.

Smile, and enjoy the view of Jerusalem as you run along the route.

Do you have any other tips for running the marathon?

My main tip is to try and divide the run into individual kilometers and to be in control of how you and your body feel. Every half an hour, I ask myself how I’m feeling and I try to strengthen my body accordingly. Water and dates or energy gels are also a must.

Also, try to get through the pain. If you’re in a difficult spot during the run, imagine that someone is waiting for you at the end – it always adds to your drive, and it works.

At the end of the marathon, make sure you raise your arms in victory and remember – you’re being photographed. Celebrate your achievement because it wasn’t easy, and it’s very satisfying.

Remember: The pain is temporary, the glory is eternal.■