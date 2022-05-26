The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israeli study on neural activity could lead to treatment for Alzheimer's disease

How exactly do brain waves transmit information, and what can this mean for the connection between decreased brain activity and neurodegenerative diseases?

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: MAY 26, 2022 14:24
A figure showing the synchrony-inducing neurons (granule cells) marked in red, while the rest of the neurons are marked in blue. Only the red neurons can be activated via optogenetics. This method allowed specific optogenetic activation of these neurons. (photo credit: TAL DALAL)
A figure showing the synchrony-inducing neurons (granule cells) marked in red, while the rest of the neurons are marked in blue. Only the red neurons can be activated via optogenetics. This method allowed specific optogenetic activation of these neurons.
(photo credit: TAL DALAL)

There may be a correlation between decreased brain wave activity, caused by lower synchronization levels in neural activity, and cognitive impairment in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, a research team from Bar Ilan University has discovered.

The research was published in a new study titled “Upstream y-synchronization enhances odor processing in downstream neurons” in the peer-reviewed online Cell Reports journal earlier this week and was led by doctoral student Tal Dalal in the laboratory of Prof. Rafi Haddad, of the Goldschmied Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center at Bar-Ilan University.

The study focuses on brain waves and the transmission of information to the brain, with the research team attempting to understand exactly how it is that brain waves transfer information, and the impact that varying levels of neural synchronization can have.

What are brain waves?

Brain waves were first discovered in the early 20th century by scientists using electrodes that they would attach to the scalp. In doing this, they discovered brain activity characterized by slow and rapid ascending and descending signals, which became known as brain waves.

The synchrony-inducing neurons are marked in green to reflect the ability to silence their activity via flashes of light. (credit: TAL DALAL) The synchrony-inducing neurons are marked in green to reflect the ability to silence their activity via flashes of light. (credit: TAL DALAL)

Since then, brain waves have been studied intensively, specifically in the context of the processing and transmitting of information between different regions of the brain.

As they are currently understood, brain waves are the expression of synchronized activity carried out by tens of thousands of neurons, with a normal increase in wave activity expressing the synchronized activity of multiple different groups of neurons as they transmit information. But how and why do these waves contribute to the proper transmission of information to the brain?

Various studies conducted throughout the years have shown that changes in brain wave intensity and frequency can indicate neurological disorders such as epilepsy and autism, or neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. 

Alzheimer's, for example, is characterized by a sharp decrease in wave intensity at a certain frequency, while epilepsy is characterized by a very sharp and abnormal increase in wave intensity at a different frequency.

Carrying out the study

The Bar-Ilan University study focused on altering the level of synchronization in the area of the brain that transmits information, before examining how this affected both the transfer itself and the understanding levels of the brain area receiving it.

The scientists focused primarily on the brain’s olfactory system (the sense of smell), as it is characterized by particularly strong brain wave activity.

In order to increase and decrease neuron synchronization, the researchers used a method called optogenetics, which allows neural activity to be turned on and off at will. Optogenetics works through the projection of flashes of light over specific areas of the brain, and it allows for the synchronizing neurons to be turned on or off. 

The purpose of doing this is to examine how changing the synchronized activity of many neurons in one region affects the transmission of information to the next region, which reads the information.

Manipulating the olfactory system

The initial processing of information in the olfactory system takes place in the primary or “upstream” area, and it was in this area that the researchers increased and decreased neural synchronization before the information was processed in the downstream area of the system.

They found that manipulating the system to increase neural synchronization in the upstream region led to a significant improvement in the transmission and processing of the information downstream. Similarly, decreasing neural synchronization upstream led to impaired processing in the downstream region.

However, they also discovered something unexpected. Activating the synchrony-inducing neurons also caused a decrease in the overall activity level in the upstream region, explains Dalal. 

Because of this, he says, “we would have expected less information to be transferred to the downstream region. But the very fact that the output from the upstream region is synchronized, compensated for the overall reduced activity and even improved the transfer of information."

Results and study conclusions

Through researching the neural synchronization in the olfactory system, the team understood that when thousands of neurons are synchronized, the transmission of information in the brain is done more powerfully and reliably, compared to a situation where the activity is asynchronous and each neuron operates independently regardless of the group.

This can be likened to a demonstration of tens of thousands of people in a public square compared to demonstrators scattered widely over a larger area, explains Dalal. The power of shared and synchronized activity is much stronger and more powerful in comparison to independent, non-synchronized activity.

The results of the study can lead to an increased understanding of cognitive impairment in neurodegenerative diseases, and could possibly even lead to new treatment options. It’s possible that the stimulation of specific neurons through the same optogenetics method used in the study could restore synchronization to the level required for normal brain activity.

“To date, studies have shown a correlation between decreased synchronicity and neurodegenerative disease, but haven't shown why and how it happens," says Dalal. 

In our study, we've shown how synchronization contributes to the transmission and processing of information in the brain, and this may be the reason why we eventually see cognitive impairment in patients.

Doctoral student Tal Dalal


Tags parkinson treatment in israel scientific study Alzheimer Parkinson Brain damage Brain Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by