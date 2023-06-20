The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mental Health

Stressed? Here's 17 quick ways to calm yourself down

You can't completely avoid stress in life, but you can learn to manage it better. There is no doubt that we'd be more satisfied living lives full of peace and calm instead of pressure and stress.

By MEIRAV DAYAN / MAARIV
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 23:31
Stress (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Stress (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Stress is a natural part of everyday life, and it can be caused by anything that excessively demands your attention. When faced with a stressful situation, your heart rate increases, you breathe faster, your muscles tense up, and the brain requires more oxygen.

The stress response can be detrimental to your health if it lasts too long. 

You cannot completely avoid stress in life. However, you can learn to manage it better.

17 effective ways to reduce stress and tension

Here are 17 quick and effective ways to reduce stress and tension. 

Best Essential Oils for Relaxation and Stress Relief (credit: PR) Best Essential Oils for Relaxation and Stress Relief (credit: PR)
  1. Breathe - Slow and deep breaths can aid in lowering your blood pressure and slowing your heart rate.
  2. Play some music - Listening to music can be a quick fix for a bad mood.
  3. Set your priorities - Decide what needs to be done immediately, and what can wait. If you are overwhelmed, learn to say "no" to new tasks that would add to your stress.
  4. Partake in relaxing activities - Take the time to engage in relaxing activities that you enjoy, such as reading, yoga, or gardening.
  5. Do physical activity - Moderate physical activity can help elevate your mood and reduce stress.
  6. Spend time in the sun - Sunlight can be an effective treatment for people suffering from depression, and can even improve the mood of those who are not depressed.
  7. Stretch - Quick stretches can relieve muscle tension and help you to relax.
  8. Avoid obsessing over problems - Instead of focusing on what you have been unable to do, focus on what you have achieved!
  9. Spend some time alone - 10 minutes of alone time can help you collect your thoughts and clear your head.
  10. Utilize essential oils - Using essential oils or lighting a scented candle can help you calm down. The most relaxing scents include ylang-ylang, chamomile, rose, geranium, and orange.
  11. Meditate - Five minutes of silent meditation is all it takes to enjoy the many benefits of the practice.
  12. Laugh - Laughter is one of the best ways to beat stress.
  13. Journaling - A great way to deal with stress is to write down your thoughts in a notebook. For example, write down how your day was, what conflicts arose, and how you could most effectively deal with or solve them. Writing will allow you to externally view your thoughts and gain a different perspective.
  14. Get good quality sleep - Sleep reduces stress levels, and it is best to get at leat 7 hours of sleep. This will allow you to achieve what is known as "deep sleep," which is the third stage of sleep in which the body restores energy and allows you to start your day more energized.
  15. Disconnect - It is almost impossible today to fully disconnect from social networks, but it is important to remember that excessive use of them causes anxiety, and consequently stress. Try to disconnect for a few hours a day. If possible, practice some meditation and breathing exercises during this time to clear your mind.
  16. Take a short walk - Combining exercise with time outside can be an excellent stress reliever. While you are walking outside, pay attention to the world around you. Listen to the sounds of nature, look at all of the colors and textures, touch the leaves and flowers, and feel the earth under your feet.
  17. Hug someone - There are studies that show a hug can reduce blood pressure and cortisol levels. 

Remember, we only live once. There is no doubt that it would be more satisfying if instead of living our lives under pressure and stress, we enjoyed a life of peace and calm. 

Merav Dayan is a business and life coach, and an expert in increasing self-confidence and changing thinking patterns. 



Tags emotional stress social media Mental Health stress Anxiety Manage Anxiety
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by