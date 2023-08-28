The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mental Health

Burdening yourself too much? This personality test could help

TikTok star Mia Yelin shared an optical illusion that managed to intrigue netizens and earned over 544,000 views

By MAARIV
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 14:37

Updated: AUGUST 28, 2023 14:39
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV)
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV)

There are many types of optical illusions, with some tricking our minds and others revealing hidden aspects of our personality. This drawing can indicate the kind of person you are, but it all depends on what you see in it first.

About the illusion

This illusion was shared by viral TikTok star @Mia_yilin, who often shares many optical illusions with her 544k followers. So far, her page has gained 10 million likes from many surfers. In the picture before you, you can see a tall mountain with its tip covered in snow, but others noticed an eagle with spread wings. What did you see before?

According to the content creator, the meanings differ, so you should look again. "If you recognized the mountain first, you are probably the type of person who sees the good and the beauty in all everyday things, and you don't like to take everything too seriously. You need to meet your achievements, and you sometimes work around the clock without a break. This is why you need to rest more often," Yelin said.

Other meaning

However, she explained that the meaning was completely different if you saw the eagle.

"You like to 'mingle' with others and make new friends. You have a very natural charm that captivates everyone around you. Your presence lights up the room, and people are drawn to your magnetic personality. You must be more careful and not ignore your needs and feelings in an attempt to please others," Yelin noted.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by