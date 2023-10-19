Members of the Pharmaceutical Association of Israel have noticed a significant increase in the consumption of medications – both prescribed and over the counter – for anxiety, depression, or insomnia (difficulty in falling asleep or early awakenings).

Therefore, it decided to publish information about such drugs to help each patient take these medications correctly and safely or to avoid them if not necessary. Never take any medications without permission from your personal health fund physician or a recognized hotline, because even over-the-counter pills can interfere with prescribed drugs you are taking. Avoid self-treatment” instead of taking pharmaceutical “advice” from friends or neighbors.

Most of these medications are intended for short-term treatment, for two to four weeks, the association wrote. It is always recommended to consult the consumer leaflet before use and consult the pharmacist if you are not sure about how to use the medicine.

It is important to be in contact with the doctor during this period of time in order to evaluate the continued need for treatment, its effectiveness, and the possibilities of replacing it with long-term treatment if necessary. Prolonged use may cause dependence on the drug or a worsening of anxiety or other problems they were meant to relieve.

Advice for taking medications

They should not be taken by minors under the age of 18 unless indicated; if necessary, contact a pediatrician or to a child psychiatrist and check what the options are recommended for children and teens.

In many cases, the use of medications must be stopped in a gradual and controlled manner under the guidance of the doctor; stopping at once may cause the patient to experience withdrawal symptoms such as irritability, confusion, insomnia, muscle cramps and more.

There are nutritional supplements and herbal preparations on the market that are not registered as medicines. It is recommended to consult a pharmacist before starting to use anything. Herbal medicines can also be taken if your doctor approves, but safety information about them is limited.

Avoid drinking alcohol while taking these drugs, as the combination may increase the feeling of sleepiness or dizziness. Smoking often impairs the effectiveness of the drug treatment. One should avoid driving at the beginning of the treatment until you are familiar with the effect of the medicine. The effect on driving may also occur with medications given before bedtime.

The Center for Drug Counseling in Pregnancy and Breastfeeding at the Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) in Tzrifin publishes information in Hebrew as an up-to-date general information sheet regarding the safety of using medications to treat anxiety during pregnancy and breastfeeding at 08-9779309 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

One can also call the Health Ministry’s National Center of Teratology Information Specialists at 02-5082825 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sundays through Thursday.

You can call the National Poison Control Center at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa on Sundays through Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at (04) 777-1900.