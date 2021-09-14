Brain cholesterol can lead to Alzheimer's, study suggests

Cholesterol has long been associated with clogged arteries and heart disease. New research indicates it can impact the mind, too.

Scientists from the University of Virginia School of Medicine have discovered that cholesterol manufactured in the brain appears to play a key role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease

The new findings established that cholesterol produced by cells called astrocytes is required for controlling the production of amyloid beta, a sticky protein that builds up in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s. The research offers crucial insights into how and why the plaques form and may explain why genes associated with cholesterol have been linked to increased likelihood of Alzheimer’s.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The results also provide scientists with important direction as they try to prevent Alzheimer’s, shedding light on how to prevent the overproduction of amyloid beta as a tactic against the disease, which currently kills more seniors than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

“This study helps us to understand why genes linked to cholesterol are so important to the development of Alzheimer’s disease,” said researcher Heather Ferris of UVA Health’s Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism. “Our data point to the importance of focusing on the production of cholesterol in astrocytes and the transport to neurons as a way to reduce amyloid beta and prevent plaques from ever being formed.”

Holocaust survivor Betty Stein, 92, (L) and Eli Boyer, 91, play ping pong at a program for people with Alzheimer's and dementia at the Arthur Gilbert table tennis center in Los AngelesREUTERS

Ferris noted that the findings, which have been published in the scientific journal PNAS , could be used to prevent the development of Alzheimer's.

“Once people start having memory problems from Alzheimer’s disease, countless neurons have already died," she said. "We hope that targeting cholesterol can prevent that death from ever occurring in the first place."