The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

This is the best thing to eat between meals

It is important to know the nutritional value of everything you eat and how it might affect weight loss.

By MAYA ROSMAN/103FM
Published: JANUARY 28, 2023 04:20
An apple core. (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
An apple core.
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

We all are hungry between meals sometimes, but what should we eat from a nutritional standpoint?

Dr. Maya Rosman addressed the subject in response to the question of whether it is possible to eat a box of cottage cheese and an apple as a snack.

She clarified: "Obviously, cottage cheese is protein, which is necessary for maintaining our muscle mass and maintaining muscle mass helps in weight loss. It is clear that protein reduces the need for snacks, or rather - a diet that is mainly based on protein throughout the day. But you have to pay attention to the fact that even with proteins, you need to consider the amount of calories in them."

Proteins can add up to lots of calories

"A snack on our menu is about 120 calories," she said and continued: "This means that you can have a large apple as a snack or half a box of cottage cheese. But a whole box of cottage cheese (250 calories) and a large apple (another 100 calories) - it's like eating three cheese sandwiches  and then there's still room left for a small fruit or an oreo cookie."

tnuva cottage cheese_311 (credit: Reuters)tnuva cottage cheese_311 (credit: Reuters)

"It's true that cottage cheese and apple looks dietary and it's also definitely easy to digest, but in terms of the diet menu it doesn't necessarily work out. Again, it is important to emphasize that the nutritional value is different and of course there are differences in terms of the effect of the options on the muscle mass in the body and the continued weight loss, the comparison is only calories. Even those who use protein-heavy menus may consume thousands of calories, some of which are unnecessary for the body. Unnecessary calories even from proteins and not only from carbohydrates, the body stores in the fat cells."



Tags cheese Apple diet protein Nutrition Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by