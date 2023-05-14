The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Is ice cream healthy? The strangest finding in nutrition science

On the one hand, studies have found health benefits for ice cream, on the other hand, scientists don't really understand how. So, is ice cream healthy or not?

By WALLA! HEALTH
Published: MAY 14, 2023 21:55
Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream (photo credit: Ben & Jerry's )
Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream
(photo credit: Ben & Jerry's )

Ice cream is delicious, sweet but full of fat and sugar. How is it, then, that some people consider this frozen dessert to be a food that could benefit your health?

Recently, in an article for The Atlantic, US public health historian David Merritt Johns revealed just how many studies over several decades repeatedly found mysterious health benefits from ice cream. But on the other hand, scientists admit they have no idea how this happened. 

Johns's ice cream investigation began when he heard a scoop that in 2018, a Harvard Ph.D. student published a study on ice cream and diabetics.

According to this study, diabetics who are half a cup (64 grams) of ice cream each day could slash heart disease risks. 

Investigating further, Johns found out that the study's data was over 20 years old and was itself observational. In other words, the study couldn't actually prove that eating ice cream itself is in any way responsible for reducing the risk of heart disease in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Ice cream cone (illustrative) (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)Ice cream cone (illustrative) (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

In another paper from 2014, researchers investigated dozens of years of dietary follow-up data. They found that a "higher intake of yogurt was associated with a reduced risk" of type 2 diabetes, while other dairy foods were not.

But according to Dariush Mozaffarian of Tufts University and co-author of that paper, "The conclusions weren't exactly accurately written. Saying no foods were associated — ice cream was associated.

"There's this perception that ice cream is unhealthy, but it's got fat, it's got protein, it's got vitamins. It's better for you than bread," Mozaffarian said, as noted in The Atlantic. "Given how horrible the American diet is, it's very possible that if somebody eats ice cream and eats less starch… it could actually protect against diabetes."

"Given how horrible the American diet is, it's very possible that if somebody eats ice cream and eats less starch… it could actually protect against diabetes."

Dariush Mozaffarian

"Could the idea that ice cream is metabolically protective be true? It would be pretty bonkers. Still, there are at least a few points in its favor," Johns wrote, noting that ice cream's glycemic index is lower than that of brown rice and the supposed benefits of other dairy products.

Along with sugar and fat, there is calcium

Not everyone has been eager to accept these findings. 

"As an academic public health doctor, I'm not going to be rushing out to eat more ice cream based on this research," Queen Mary University London lecturer and public health doctor John Fort explained, according to The Guardian.

"There are lots of other potential explanations – it may be that people are more likely to have an ice cream to cool down after a walk or some exercise, or it may be that people tend to choose ice cream as a dessert instead of a high-calorie slab of chocolate cake are also likely to substitute other high-fat foods."

"The problem ultimately is that we try to link a health effect or benefit to a single food, when in reality we eat a variety of foods, and it is our whole dietary pattern that counts," noted Aston Medical School lecturer and dietitian Duane Mellor, The Guardian reported.

However, Mellor also did concede the point that it is possible that ice cream "may contain some nutrients which could be beneficial," specifically calcium, and noted its low glycemic index. However, this, too, is something that would likely be outweighed by sugar and calories. "So, overall we should not be considering ice cream as a health food, only something which can be enjoyed in small amounts as part of an overall healthy dietary pattern."

"I think probably the ice cream is still reverse causation," Mozaffarian told The Atlantic. "But I'm not sure, and I'm kind of annoyed by that," he concluded, saying that if ice cream were a patented drug, a company "would have done a $30 million randomized controlled trial to see if ice cream prevents diabetes."



Tags healthy eating science diabetes Ice cream Heart disease Nutrition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

Did the Grim Reaper attend King Charles III coronation?

The Grim Reaper (illustrative).
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by