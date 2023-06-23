The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how he gets protein with almost no meat

We knew we loved Arnold Schwarzenegger, but after we found out he eats mostly plant-based protein to maintain his muscles, we love him even more.

By WALLA! HEALTH
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 22:06
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger visits former Nazi German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, near Oswiecim, Poland, September 28, 2022. (photo credit: JAKUB PORZYCKI/AGENCJA GAZETA VIA REUTERS)
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger visits former Nazi German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, near Oswiecim, Poland, September 28, 2022.
(photo credit: JAKUB PORZYCKI/AGENCJA GAZETA VIA REUTERS)

Actor and bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed the sources of his protein intake after going 80% vegan. 

The 75-year-old former California governor, who weighs 113 kilograms and eats 250 grams of protein every day, has long been considered the very pinnacle of physical fitness. However, in recent years, he removed the vast majority of meat from his diet, replacing it with plant-based proteins like lentils, salads, and veggie burgers.

In an episode of his Arnold's Pump Club podcast, he revealed "For protein, my staples are eggs, salmon, and chicken. But I have more and more veggie burgers with lentils and beans."

Meat only constitutes 20% of his protein intake, he claimed.

So what does Arnold Schwarzenegger eat?

"In the morning after my workout, I usually have oatmeal with Greek yogurt or granola," Schwarzenegger said on his podcast. "For lunch I always have a salad, sometimes with a plant-based burger or maybe salmon or chicken. Other times, it's with a scramble or omelet. For dinner, I always have soup. I like to eat light for my last meal."

The daily recommended amount of protein for adults is at least 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight.

DO WE eat a balanced diet? (credit: Katie Smith/Unsplash) DO WE eat a balanced diet? (credit: Katie Smith/Unsplash)

What types of plant-based proteins are there?

You can enjoy plant-based proteins simply by buying vegan protein powders. But here are some of the more common types of plant-based proteins in vegan diets:

  • Soy (tofu, soy milk, edamame)
  • Brown rice
  • Pumpkin seeds
  • Chia seeds
  • Quinoa
  • Hummus
  • Almonds
  • Lentils

There are many other types of plant-based proteins, such as sunflower seed protein, peanut protein, and oat protein. Each type has its own unique nutritional profile and benefits, so it is important to choose a variety of protein sources to ensure you have enough of all the essential amino acids and other important nutrients.

Vegan proteins have all nine essential amino acids that the human body needs to function. These can't be produced by the body and therefore must be obtained through one's food intake.

Some proteins, however, do not contain all essential amino acids. This is the case for most plant-based proteins, but if you combine different sources, you can get all of them. For example, combining grains and legumes like rice and beans, or even hummus spread on bread, could be just what you need.



Tags food vegan Arnold Schwarzenegger meat protein Nutrition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by