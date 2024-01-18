Rich in iron and vitamin C: What you should know about kiwis

The kiwi is a fruit that originates from China. It has a brownish or golden exterior, and a soft, green or yellowish interior, with a flavor that some describe as a delightful blend of strawberry, banana, and pineapple.

Remarkably, it ranks among the fruits with the highest vitamin C content. In just 100 grams of kiwi, there are approximately 100 milligrams of vitamin C, which is a little more than needed per day.

The fruit is named after the kiwi bird, native to New Zealand, as the fruit’s external color bears a remarkable resemblance to the bird’s plumage.

Interestingly, the strain of yellow kiwis, which is gaining popularity in Israel, was developed in New Zealand.

What makes kiwis so healthy?

In addition to its richness in vitamin C, the kiwi is also a great source for iron and calcium. Surprisingly, despite its small size, one kiwi contains an average of 60 calories, making it an ideal low-calorie snack. Kiwi (credit: INGIMAGE)

Moreover, the kiwi can stay fresh for longer periods of time, compared to other fruits, and it retains its nutritional values while it remains fresh. This characteristic makes it a convenient and healthy dietary choice.

With its numerous advantages, the kiwi fruit stands out not only for its taste, but also as a powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals.