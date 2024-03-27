Intermittent fasting diet? Turns out it may cause more harm than good

A new study showed that intermittent fasting significantly increases heart disease risk.

Surprised? Struggling to stop eating after an eight-hour window?

The study, presented this week at the annual cardiology conference, examined 20,000 people. It found that those who reduce their meal times to eight hours a day and fast 16 hours a day not only do not save calories and do not improve their health, but they also increase their risk of heart disease.

Diet illustration (credit: INGIMAGE)

Factors that cause weight loss

Of course, paying attention to a healthy diet, physical activity, and a healthy lifestyle is more important than looking at the clock.

More important is "what" you eat than "when" you eat. to lose weight, the basic amount of food consumed is also considered. This, too, is more important than when you stop eating at night.