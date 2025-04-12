How to get through the Passover Seder without consuming too many calories

The Seder night is an evening for family gatherings and long, rich meals. But such meals can also result in weight gain. The many dishes high in fats, carbohydrates, and sugars can add up to 3,000 calories.

So how can you enjoy the meal without the guilt and with minimal side effects? Here are some tips:

Before the Seder

Eat light, satisfying meals at noon. A healthy lunch will prevent hunger and allow you to eat in moderation during the Seder. Throughout the day, it is recommended to eat foods rich in dietary fiber such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes. Be sure to drink water throughout the day to maintain fluid balance and aid in proper digestion.

If you're hosting guests, you can bring your own healthy dishes for the meal such as a vegetable salad, cut vegetables, or a fruit dessert.

During the Seder

Skip the four glasses of wine. Drink small sips throughout the meal. This will save About 300 calories and you can also maintain a better sense of alertness. Castel wines are seen on a Passover Seder table. (credit: ELAD BRAMI)

Volunteering to help prepare or serve dishes could help you distract yourself from the food and allow you to eat less.

During the meal, eat slowly and consciously: Make sure to chew each bite well, and enjoy the flavors. Eating slowly will allow you to feel full faster and prevent overeating. Using small plates will help you absorb slower the amount of food you eat.

Avoid fried foods, as they are high in fat and calories, and instead go for baked, grilled or boiled foods.

Reduce the amount of matzah to eat, as they're high in calories and rich in carbs. Choose instead dishes that are rich in protein and vegetables, such as fish, grilled chicken, and salads.

Drink water throughout your meal, as it'll help you feel full and make digesting the food you've consumed easier. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Don't go overboard with desserts due to the high amounts of sugar and fat. It's best to choose lighter options like a fruit salad.

Try to also take breaks from the food at the Seder and engage in conversation with other people at the table or help the hosts. Don't be shy to say "no." If you feel full, it's perfectly permissible to avoid additional dishes.

After the Seder

Move your body: Lightly exercise after the meal, such as a short walk, as it will help digestion and burn calories.

Don't feel guilty. Even if you're overindulged on Seder night, remember that tomorrow is a new day. During the holiday season, you can straighten out your diet, return to a regular diet that's low in sugar and rich in vegetables and water alongside physical activity.