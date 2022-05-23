The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

What you need to know before taking your baby on vacation

What should you take into account before you book a family vacation? We highlight the important items here.  

By DANIEL SARANSKY/WALLA!
Published: MAY 23, 2022 08:23
Baby on the beach (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Baby on the beach (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Some say that a vacation with a baby isn’t real freedom, but a change of atmosphere - even if you need to be on-task and care for your baby - can still be relaxing.

What should you take into account before you book a family vacation? Here, we highlight several categories to really pay attention to.

Accessibility

Check that you can freely move a stroller around the hotel or resort grounds. Have you ever longed for a secluded Galilean rental cabin with a panoramic view? Make sure that the path to the cabin is smooth and you can easily push a stroller along, and ask if you can park the stroller inside the cabin if you want to. Also, rural hotels or those with units scattered over a large area can be fun for older children as they are transported in a small open-air car. With small babies, this can be difficult, so take this into account.

Children on beach vacation (illustrative) (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)Children on beach vacation (illustrative) (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Attractions

Babies under the age of one don’t need specific activities. What’s appropriate from birth? Here's what you can do: Beach, pool, (of course, first check with a doctor that it’s ok to take the baby into a pool and hold onto the baby the entire time), easy hiking trails that are suitable for babies in a carrier, etc. As your child grows, you can start going to places like big playgrounds and petting zoos.

Food

Besides for breastfeeding or formula, if the baby has already started on solids, prep before vacation. Check cafe menus online to be sure they have foods kids like, make sure the guest house will have something to give your baby to eat or taste and bring with you jars of baby food, smoothies or things you made yourself at home.

Hotels

Does the property provide a crib or playpen for the baby? Is there also a mattress? Ask these questions, but for babies and toddlers, the safest option is a foldable pack and play. Be sure to keep pillows and large blankets away from babies and young kids.

Getting there

If long trips are hard for your babies, go somewhere up to two hours drive away. For longer drives, stop every hour to stretch. If your vacation includes a flight, take a night flight so that the baby will hopefully sleep through it, bring several small sleeping mats and prepare a comprehensive list of things your baby will need during the trip.

Recommendations

Experience brings wisdom, so ask parents for recommendations of places to go and things to do. Find out where their successful vacations with babies were, which challenges they faced and what you need to pay attention to.

Have a fun family vacation!

This article was written in partnership with the JAMA parenting app,



Tags travel vacation family Babies Parenting Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
4

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
5

Nordic states vow to protect Finland, Sweden during NATO application

Norway, sweden, nordic flags

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by