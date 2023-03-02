The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting

This is why parents give their kids unusual names – it's not their fault

Dr. Mitchell Newberry says there is an evolutionary reason why many parents choose different, strange and unusual names for their children.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 15:37
Why do people give their children unusual names? (photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
Why do people give their children unusual names?
(photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

It isn't parents' fault for giving their babies unusual names, with an evolutionary biologist saying there is actually an evolutionary reason behind it.

The University of Michigan's Dr. Mitchel Newberry is the biologist in question, turning his focus on naming trends. In particular, he wants to answer the mystery of how some names manage to survive and become popular while others die out.

According to Newberry, many parents tend to avoid names that become popular and instead try to find rarer names in a bid for their baby to stand out more. This is something known as negative frequency-dependent selection. 

Newberry looked at a database of baby names in the US from over the last century to look at common names and find out how these names were chosen. He explained that parents trying to help their kids stand out instead of using popular names is just like trying to select genetic traits that are more evolutionary desirable. 

"Think of how we use millions of different names to refer to people but we almost always use the same word to refer to baseball," Newberry said, according to News Medical. "For words, there's pressure to conform, but my work shows that the diversity of names results from pressures against conformity."

"For words, there's pressure to conform, but my work shows that the diversity of names results from pressures against conformity."

Mitchell Newberry

He explained that the popularity of names is cyclical. Unique names become popular, but then parents start to look for other names that are less popular to make their children stand out more. This, in turn, makes those popular names less popular, until they eventually disappear.

A baby sits up, hands out (Illustrative) (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)A baby sits up, hands out (Illustrative) (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

"This is really a case study showing how boom-bust cycles by themselves can disfavor common types and promote diversity. If people are always thirsting for the newest thing, then it's going to create a lot of new things. Every time a new thing is created, it's promoted, and so more rare things rise to higher frequency and you have more diversity in the population."

This is bad news for the names David and Tamar, which are among the most popular names in Israel. According to Newberry, they should stop being relevant soon.

However, it should be noted that Newberry's 2022 study, published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Nature Human Behavior, said that biblical names – like David and Tamar – have a genuine selective advantage no matter what. That, coupled with the Jewish tradition of naming babies after older relatives, may help ensure David and Tamar remain popular names.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, Mohammed was the most common first name given to newborn babies in 2020, with no less than 2,396 babies given this name. The next names on this list are Yosef, given to 1,857 different children – Jews and Muslims alike – and Ariel, given to 1,802 children – boys and girls.

Among just Jewish Israelis, Tamar is the most popular name for girls (1,116 babies) and David is the most popular name for boys (1,536 babies).

Here's the full list from 2020:

The most popular Jewish boy names in Israel

  • David (1,536)
  • Lavi (1,297)
  • Ariel (1,223)
  • Yosef (1,176)
  • Noam (1,150)
  • Ori (1,033)
  • Refael (1,018)
  • Ari (1,001)
  • Moshe (958)
  • Yehuda (928)
  • Avraham (920)
  • Eitan (917)
  • Daniel (909)
  • Israel (810)
  • Itai (779)

The most popular Jewish girl names in Israel

  • Tamar (1,116)
  • Maya (1,107)
  • Avigail (1,082)
  • Noa (1,034)
  • Sarah (1,013)
  • Ayala (1,000)
  • Adele (910)
  • Yael (882)
  • Shira (859)
  • Esther (779)
  • Hannah (770)
  • Ella (750)
  • Miriam (721)
  • Rachel (693)
  • Rebecca (684)

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags children science scientific study Babies Baby Parenting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
5

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by