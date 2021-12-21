Mohammed, David, Tamar and Maryam: 2020's most popular baby names

Mohammed, Yosef, David, Tamar and Maryam were some of the most popular baby names in 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced on Tuesday.

Mohammed was the most popular baby name overall in Israel and among Muslims, with 2,396 boys receiving the name in 2020.

The most popular name in Israel after Mohammed was Yosef, with 1,176 Jewish boys and 656 Muslim boys receiving the name. The third most popular name in the country was Ariel, with 1,223 Jewish boys and 579 Jewish girls receiving the name.

Among Jewish girls specifically, the most popular names were Tamar and Maya, with 1.85% (1,116) of girls named Tamar and 1.84% (1,107) named Maya.

The other names in the top ten for Jewish girls included Avigail, Noah, Sarah, Ayalah, Adele, Yael, Shira and Esther.

Among Jewish boys, the name David was the most popular, with more than 2% (1,536) of Jewish boys receiving the name. Other top names included Lavi, Ariel, Yosef, Noam, Uri, Refael and Ari. Among Ethiopian Jewish boys, the most popular names were Refael, Emmanuel and Noam.

Among Muslim girls, the most popular names were Maryam (2.3%), Sham (2%), Lin (1.9%), Malek (1.6%), Jori (1.4%), Lian (1.4%), Mila (1.3%), Aline (1.3%), Nur (1.1%) and Marya (1%).

Among Muslim boys, the most popular name was Mohammed, with 12.5% (2,394) of boys receiving the name. Other popular names included Ahmad, Adam, Yusef, Omer, Ali, Abd, Amir, Ibrahim and Mahmoud. The names Mohammed and Ahmad are being used less each year, while the names Adam and Omer are rising in popularity.

Among male Christian Arabs, Charbel, Jude, Niel, Elias, Liam and George were the most popular baby names in 2020. Among females, Lin, Maria, Sama, Celine and Leah were the most popular names.

Among male Druze Israelis, the name Adam was most popular (4%), followed by Taim, Niel, Amir and Jude. Among female Druze, the most popular names were Mila, Ayalah, Lur, Lin and Yasmin.