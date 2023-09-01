The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting

How to keep kids happy during airplane flights

Dale, a flight attendant, shares tips for a smoother flying experience with babies and toddlers.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 16:01
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Flying with babies and toddlers can be a daunting prospect for many parents. The apprehension is entirely relatable: children might fear the unfamiliar environment, become restless, experience ear discomfort, and, unfortunately, unleash cries and tantrums that can test even the most patient caregivers.

But it doesn't have to be that way.

Some children relish the adventure between the sky and the land, admiring the breathtaking views below. Read on if you're gearing up for your first flight with your child or seeking to enhance your preparedness for future travels.

A seasoned flight attendant, Dale took to TikTok to advise parents navigating the skies with their little ones. Under the handle @ichbinvin, Dale posted a video unveiling strategies to make the flight journey more manageable, acknowledging that crying infants are a natural occurrence.

Passengers board an airplane. (credit: FLICKR) Passengers board an airplane. (credit: FLICKR)

"The foremost thing to acknowledge is that your baby might cry during the flight," Dale affirmed. "I've said it before: the only thing more vexing than a crying child on a flight is someone incessantly griping about a crying child."

I've grown somewhat impervious with frequent exposure to crying infants, and I suspect fellow frequent fliers share a similar sentiment," Dale elaborated.

More tips

Dale emphasized that arriving at the airport ahead of time is crucial for mitigating pre-flight stress for both children and parents. This approach cultivates a serene atmosphere, allowing parents to check in smoothly without exerting undue pressure on their little companions.

Unquestionably, familiar and cherished items can provide children with comfort and amusement. A cuddly toy, a cozy blanket, a beloved object, or an engaging game can evoke feelings of home and offer parents a helping hand. "I'd recommend packing snacks that your children are accustomed to from home, along with some water," Dale advised.

The descent phase can be an intimidating and tense moment for specific children. Dale suggested feeding youngsters during landing is optimal, as "swallowing can alleviate ear pressure, particularly if they're experiencing discomfort. Many children cry and fuss during flights due to ear pain."Dale reassured, "As long as they aren't dashing through the aisles or spreading crumbs across the carpet, I genuinely believe you won't encounter major issues."

Numerous users contributed their techniques: one parent shared that they avoid letting their child nap before the flight to ensure tiredness and eventual slumber on board. At the same time, another mentioned offering their child a lollipop to suck on during takeoff and landing.

@ichbinvin Replying to @kiley and lily ♬ original sound - keVin



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by