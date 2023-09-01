How to keep kids happy during airplane flights

Flying with babies and toddlers can be a daunting prospect for many parents. The apprehension is entirely relatable: children might fear the unfamiliar environment, become restless, experience ear discomfort, and, unfortunately, unleash cries and tantrums that can test even the most patient caregivers.

But it doesn't have to be that way.

Some children relish the adventure between the sky and the land, admiring the breathtaking views below. Read on if you're gearing up for your first flight with your child or seeking to enhance your preparedness for future travels.

A seasoned flight attendant, Dale took to TikTok to advise parents navigating the skies with their little ones. Under the handle @ichbinvin, Dale posted a video unveiling strategies to make the flight journey more manageable, acknowledging that crying infants are a natural occurrence.

"The foremost thing to acknowledge is that your baby might cry during the flight," Dale affirmed. "I've said it before: the only thing more vexing than a crying child on a flight is someone incessantly griping about a crying child."

I've grown somewhat impervious with frequent exposure to crying infants, and I suspect fellow frequent fliers share a similar sentiment," Dale elaborated.

More tips

Dale emphasized that arriving at the airport ahead of time is crucial for mitigating pre-flight stress for both children and parents. This approach cultivates a serene atmosphere, allowing parents to check in smoothly without exerting undue pressure on their little companions.

Unquestionably, familiar and cherished items can provide children with comfort and amusement. A cuddly toy, a cozy blanket, a beloved object, or an engaging game can evoke feelings of home and offer parents a helping hand. "I'd recommend packing snacks that your children are accustomed to from home, along with some water," Dale advised.

The descent phase can be an intimidating and tense moment for specific children. Dale suggested feeding youngsters during landing is optimal, as "swallowing can alleviate ear pressure, particularly if they're experiencing discomfort. Many children cry and fuss during flights due to ear pain."Dale reassured, "As long as they aren't dashing through the aisles or spreading crumbs across the carpet, I genuinely believe you won't encounter major issues."

Numerous users contributed their techniques: one parent shared that they avoid letting their child nap before the flight to ensure tiredness and eventual slumber on board. At the same time, another mentioned offering their child a lollipop to suck on during takeoff and landing.