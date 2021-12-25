The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Sleep

Salvador Dali's bizarre sleep technique increases creativity - study

Researchers investigated if Salvador Dali's unconventional sleep technique actually increases creativity and inspiration. They proved that it may well work for you too. 

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2021 15:31
SALVADOR DALI always cut an imposing figure. (photo credit: ROGER HIGGINS)
SALVADOR DALI always cut an imposing figure.
(photo credit: ROGER HIGGINS)
Renowned surrealist Salvador Dali had an unusual method of getting inspired. When he decided to take a nap on his chair after a long day of thinking about liquid watches and swans reflected in elephants (themes in his paintings) he would take a bunch of keys in his hand, place it on the edge of his chair and nod off in a light sleep. There was a metal tray on the floor and when he would really fall asleep, the keys would fall out of his hand, hit the tray with a loud noise and wake him up.
Like American inventor Thomas Edison, who used the same technique, Dali believed that sleeping this way gave him a creative boost. As soon as the object hit the tray, he would wake up and return to work. Many people think he was talented, but researchers only recently tested whether this technique will work even on people who aren’t similarly gifted. 
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
Surprisingly, they found it works.
In a study published in Science Advances, the research team said that they distributed mathematical problems to participants, each of which had a hidden rule that if found could solve the problem "almost immediately.” 
After failing to solve the problems, participants were divided into three groups before trying again to solve the problem: people who stayed awake, people who were allowed to sink into a shallow sleep phase of non-rapid eye movements (known as N1) for more than 30 seconds and those who were permitted to drift deeper into sleep for at least 30 seconds.
Participants again tried to solve the problems to try to find the hidden rule. 
Researchers found that participants who spent at least 15 seconds in N1 tripled their chances of finding the hidden rule, implying increased creative thinking, than those who remained awake during the break. Eighty-three percent of people who entered the N1 sleep cycle were able to identify the rule compared to only 30% of the awake group.
"Here, we show that joint brain activity in the twilight zone between sleep and wakefulness (non-rapid sleep in eye movement phase 1 or N1) ignites creative sparks," the authors stated, adding that "we believe N1 provides an ideal cocktail for creativity."
However, if they reached deeper sleep levels known as N2, monitored experimentally using an electroencephalogram, the effect passed.  
The authors added that these results show that an incubation period, which is a short period of N1, has a significant effect on insight. But the beneficial effect disappears when people fall into a deeper sleep.
Researchers claim that Dali and Edison's technique is easy to do because people just need to hold a simple object. They added that anyone who wants to be creative should try the technique.
Further research is needed on why the technique works, but the team says that N1 is accompanied by involuntary, spontaneous, dreamlike movements which creatively combine the last awake experiences by tying them with loosely related memories.They add that these hypnotic experiences can be seen as an exaggerated version of awake spontaneous thoughts (wandering thoughts), which foster the creation of new ideas.
Therefore, if you can deal with the frustration of an annoying sudden end to a brief nap, try this technique and see if it boosts your creative spirit. 


Tags healthy living creativity sleep Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's gates are always open for aliyah - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My word: Don't panic - and other advice for the galaxy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What is Israel's endgame in attacking Syria?

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Mansour Abbas’s ‘Jewish state’ bombshell - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by