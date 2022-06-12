The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Sleep
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Sleeping with a partner better, healthier than sleeping alone - study

Sleeping with a partner or spouse was found to be much healthier than sleeping alone with improved mental and physical benefits. Sleeping with a child, though, is worse.

By AARON REICH
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 10:39
A couple is seen sleeping together. Sleeping with a partner is found to be much healthier than snoozing solo (Illustrative). (photo credit: TOA HEFTIBA/UNSPLASH)
A couple is seen sleeping together. Sleeping with a partner is found to be much healthier than snoozing solo (Illustrative).
(photo credit: TOA HEFTIBA/UNSPLASH)

Have trouble sleeping? If so, sleeping alone likely isn't helping, according to a new study suggesting that people who sleep with a partner tend to sleep better than those snoozing solo.

The findings of this study, published by researchers from the University of Arizona in the peer-reviewed academic journal Sleep, explored the benefits of sleeping with someone else, as well as the exceptions.

Sleep

Sleeping is very important for the human body, as anyone who has gone a sufficient amount of time without sleep can attest to it. It recharges our metaphorical internal batteries, keeps our mind feeling refreshed and has significant benefits on one's physical and mental health and well-being.

Likewise, a lack of sleep is linked to overall detriments for physical and mental health.

ADULTS SHOULD aim for seven to nine hours, and older adults should aim for seven to eight hours. (credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)ADULTS SHOULD aim for seven to nine hours, and older adults should aim for seven to eight hours. (credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)

Indeed, poor sleep habits lead to an increased risk of a number of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, heart disease and more.

But while many people will voice a preference for sleeping with a partner for any number of reasons, there hadn't been a proper study into the benefits sleeping with someone has for one's health.

The study

In researching sleeping habits, the researchers analyzed data of 1,007 working-age adults from Pennsylvania.

This data was evaluated in a number of ways, with a number of tools such as the Insomnia Severity Index and the Fatigue Severity Scale. All of this was used to measure the many aspects of sleep health, such as duration (how long one sleeps for), sleep latency (how long it takes to fall asleep after getting into bed) and more, as well as overall sleep satisfaction.

Several variables were naturally taken into account. Age, sex, income, education and race/ethnicity were all factored in. But also factored in were which kind of sleep partners were used, specifically if one slept with a partner/spouse, child, pet or another family member.

The findings

Overall, sleeping with a partner or spouse was found to vastly improve one's sleep.

Insomnia was much less severe, sleep tended to be longer, fatigue was lessened and there was less risk of sleep apnea. 

In addition, sleeping with a partner or spouse also saw far less stress alongside lower levels of depression and anxiety. It also saw a boost in life and relationship satisfaction.

By contrast, those sleeping alone suffered greater insomnia, more fatigue and sleepiness and a greater risk of sleep apnea. This is in addition to greater stress, depression, anxiety and satisfaction.

Life in lockdown: Chiara Zuddas, 31, sleeps in bed cuddling her daughter, two-year-old Bianca Toniolo, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that has been extended to the whole country (credit: MARZIO TONIOLO/VIA REUTERS)Life in lockdown: Chiara Zuddas, 31, sleeps in bed cuddling her daughter, two-year-old Bianca Toniolo, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that has been extended to the whole country (credit: MARZIO TONIOLO/VIA REUTERS)

But surprisingly, sleeping with a child was found to be even worse.

In fact, overall, sleeping with a child was linked to more stress, greater sleep apnea risk and insomnia.

Conclusion

Sleep is important and, odds are, most people aren't getting enough of it.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least a third of adults don't sleep enough.

In Israel, a 2017 survey by the Central Bureau of Statistics found that nearly half of respondents slept less than seven hours a day - making Israel one of the most notable sleep-deprived countries.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society, adults between the ages of 18 and 60 ideally need at least seven hours.

In other words, sleep is important for your health, so you might be better off finding someone to sleep with so you can snooze away soundly and healthily. 



Tags health scientific study Mental Health sleep Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
4

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by