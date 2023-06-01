The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Sleep

This summer trick will ensure you sleep well and wake up refreshed

If you have trouble sleeping at night, lack energy in the morning and have trouble completing tasks, this simple solution may help you sleep better at night.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 08:53
Illustrative image of a woman sleeping by a window. (photo credit: PEXELS)
Illustrative image of a woman sleeping by a window.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Summer is here: People stay out later, sleep less, and feel less energized in the morning. However, there is a solution to this.

A recent study of 40 subjects found that opening the bedroom window at night can help improve sleep, as well as improving cognitive skills. This is because fresh air, which improves a room's ventilation, helps one sleep better. This could explain why people who slept with the window open did better on cognitive skill tests the next day.

Researchers recruited people who were willing to have their sleep tracked for two weeks. The participants slept as usual for the first week. For the second week, they were asked to open their window and bedroom door if they were closed, or to close them if they were usually open.

Sleeping with open window improves sleep quality

The study found that when people slept with the window open, they slept for much longer and made significantly fewer errors on a three-minute test of their thinking skills.

The study's author, Dr. Pawel Wargocki from the Technical University of Denmark, said that a bedroom's air quality might affect cognitive abilities like concentration, comprehension and reaction time.

A sleeping man (credit: PEXELS) A sleeping man (credit: PEXELS)

The study, published in the journal Building and Environment, showed results from 29 bedrooms where people opened or closed their doors or windows from one week to the next, so the indoor air quality changed significantly. 

When people slept with the window open, they reported being less sleepy during mornings and evenings. In addition, 87% of people reported sleeping soundly with the window open, compared to 70% when the window was closed.

The study, conducted between September and December 2020, suggests that opening the bedroom door may not improve air quality enough to increase sleep. Sleep duration wasn't seen to be affected when people kept the bedroom door open.

 A much larger study is needed to confirm the study's results, but these results follow a previous small study involving members of the same research team who suggested that opening the bedroom window also reduces snoring - and that's definitely good news.



Tags summer scientific study Brain sleep
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by