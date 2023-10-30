Eight tips to clean your mattress right

While we routinely clean and cover our bedding, sheets, and pillowcases, the mattress often goes overlooked.

Since we don't have direct contact with it, there's a common misconception that it remains clean. However, this couldn't be further from the truth. In a previous article, we warned you about the hidden horrors lurking in your mattress, revealing that approximately 10 million dust mites reside happily within it, leaving behind several hundred million droppings. These unwelcome guests can enter our respiratory system while we sleep, leading to allergic reactions and, in severe cases, suffocation.

So, how can you clean your mattress?

Surprisingly, it's a simpler process than most people realize. Here are some straightforward steps to ensure your mattress stays fresh and clean.

Begin by Laundering the Sheets

To get started, remove the sheets and wash them while you focus on cleaning the mattress. Ideally, bed linens should be washed once a week, but every two weeks is also acceptable.

Gather the Necessary Cleaning Supplies

For mattress cleaning, gather a vacuum cleaner, baking soda, a washing machine cleaning tablet or dish soap, and a bucket filled with lukewarm or cold water. Witness the significant dirt extracted from the mattress:

Allow for Proper Ventilation

It's highly advisable to open the windows to allow the room to ventilate, preventing chemical fumes from lingering. Fresh air circulation enhances the effectiveness of mattress cleaning.

Vacuum the Mattress

Vacuum the mattress in small, deliberate movements to capture any surface dirt and reach into small crevices. If possible, use a vacuum cleaner suitable for upholstery.

Credit: Shutterstock

Tackle Stains

This step involves using a detergent mixed with lukewarm water. Apply a small amount of the mixture to the stains to remove dirt, but avoid excessive rubbing, as it could worsen the stains.

Sprinkle Baking Soda Over the Mattress

Sprinkle a layer of baking soda across the mattress and leave it for a few hours, or ideally overnight. This helps eliminate any unpleasant odors from the mattress.

Vacuum Again

After your mattress smells fresh, give it another round with the vacuum cleaner to remove any remaining dirt and baking soda.

Flip the Mattress Over

Have you completed all the steps? Now, flip the mattress over and repeat the process on the other side. For optimal results and a truly clean mattress, consider this a vital step. Once done, you can return the sheets and enjoy a good night's sleep. To maintain a hygienic sleeping environment, aim to clean your mattress every two months. However, if you're feeling a bit lazy, it's still advisable to do it at least three times a year.

Sleep well!