The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

The top six reasons you need to pee all the time

If you feel like you go to the bathroom to urinate frequently or wake up at night to go pee you should know the common medical reasons for frequent urination. 

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 04:10

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2021 04:11
Public bathroom (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Public bathroom
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
How many times a day do you go to the bathroom to pee? 
The answers can be very diverse and vary from person to person and period to period. But if you see that you need to empty yourself very often - twice an hour or more or if you wake up several times a night to pee - there may be a medical problem that is causing an increase in the frequency that you urinate.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
The first thing is to see your family doctor, yet here are six reasons why you may need to pee all the time.



1.  Urinary infection


The immediate suspect, of course, is the infamous urinary tract infection. 
Its identifiable symptoms are a sudden increase in the need and frequency of urination and a burning sensation when urinating.  Other symptoms that mark a urinary tract infection are fever and pain in the lower abdomen. Inflammation is caused by bacteria entering the bladder and it’s usually treated by a combination of antibiotics and painkillers.

2. Diabetes

If you feel that you need to pee many times daily, and also see a larger than normal amount of urine to empty, this may signal diabetes. In diabetes (type 1 or 2) large amounts of excess sugar accumulate in the body and one way to get rid of it is through the urinary system. The high sugar that accumulates in the blood is transferred to the kidneys, and if they can’t keep pace, the excess is diverted to urine and fluid is pumped from tissues to clear the sugar in this pathway. This process can also cause dehydration. Another side effect of diabetes is thirst, which causes people to drink more, then urinate more, until it becomes a vicious cycle.


3. Prostate problems


This section is only relevant for men (women, please look in the next section). 
An enlarged prostate can put pressure on the urethra, the tube that carries urine out of the body, which restricts the passage of urine and causes irritation in the bladder walls. In this situation, the bladder may shrink and signal that you need to pee, even when it’s not full and contains only a small amount of urine. 
Men who suffer from benign prostate enlargement may wake up around eight times during one night to pee. In addition, the pressure of the prostate makes it difficult to hold urine and eventually make a man incontinent.

4. Pregnancy


This section is definitely for women. Hormonal changes that occur throughout the stages of pregnancy may increase urination frequency. And, as the pregnancy progresses and the growing uterus and fetus take up more space in the abdominal cavity and exert pressure on the surrounding organs, the bladder also becomes stressed and seeks to empty more frequently. The excess load on the pelvic floor may also impair the ability to hold urine, wait for a bathroom and cause very frequent evacuation.


5. Overactive bladder syndrome


People who suffer from overactive bladder syndrome feel like they need to pee more often due to involuntary contractions of the bladder. The result is that they feel they have to pee even when their bladder is empty. Dealing with this syndrome can be very frustrating, but there are a variety of treatments that can help those suffering from it, such as pelvic floor physiotherapy exercises, drug treatments and minimally invasive procedures.


6. Anxiety


Excitement, stress, pressure and anxiety can send us running to the bathroom. Under normal circumstances, our bladder fills and expands until it reaches its maximum capacity and then it signals to our brain that it’s time to empty. For the most part, we also take time to do so when the conditions and timing are right, such as pulling into a rest stop on a long drive. But as anxiety and stress levels rise, the bladder may become more active which makes us feel like we can’t hold in our pee for another second.


Tags healthy living cancer pregnant Anxiety Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by